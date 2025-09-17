ETV Bharat / international

India, Iran Join Belarus-Russia Military Drills

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said 100,000 troops were participating in the Zapad (West) joint drills with Belarus, during a surprise visit to the exercise, part of which took place close to NATO borders.

Minsk earlier said only 7,000 troops were participating in the Belarusian stage of the drills, which was observed by US army representatives.

"Today we are conducting the final part of the Zapad 2025 strategic exercise," said Putin, wearing a military uniform, adding: "100,000 servicemen are taking part."

Russian news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin, that soldiers from India, Iran, Bangladesh, as well as Burkina Faso, Congo and Mali were participating in the exercise, which had up to now been advertised as a joint Russian-Belarusian drill.

The Zapad manoeuvres have put NATO's eastern members on high alert following the downing of Russian drones in Poland last week, which has prompted Warsaw to shut the border with Belarus.