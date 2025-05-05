India In GCAP? Japan’s Fighter Jet Pitch Signals A Strategic Shift In Asia

New Delhi: Japan wanting India to join a global effort to design a sixth-generation fighter jet can be seen as a move that blends high-tech ambition with high-stakes diplomacy.

Known as the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), the project already includes the UK and Italy, and now looks toward India for its growing defence capabilities and international influence. If India signs on, it would mark a major step in its journey toward becoming a top-tier defence and technology partner on the global stage.

Citing Japanese government sources, Kyodo news agency reported that the move to woo India comes as Japan seeks to ease the burden of massive development costs for the GCAP, as well as strengthen security cooperation with a major power in South Asia.

According to the report, a Japanese government official who visited India in February explained the joint venture to Indian authorities and proposed that the country join GCAP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which has promoted the ‘Make in India’ initiative to boost weapon production and other domestic manufacturing, expressed interest in Japan’s proposal, the report cited the sources as saying.

The GCAP aims to replace the Eurofighter Typhoon in service with the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Italian Air Force, and the Mitsubishi F-2 in service with the Japan Air Self-Defence Force.

The GCAP project was announced in December 2022, combining Japan’s Mitsubishi F-X programme with the UK’s Tempest initiative and Italy's participation through Leonardo. This was cemented with a treaty signed in December 2023 in Japan.

The aircraft under development is expected to go far beyond the capabilities of current fifth-generation fighters like the US’ F-35. It would feature advanced stealth, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted decision-making, drone swarming capabilities, and next-generation sensors. The goal is to create a versatile, future-ready air combat system that can dominate contested skies for decades.

Japan’s invitation to India is significant on multiple fronts. It shows Tokyo’s intent to broaden its defence-industrial partnerships beyond traditional Western allies. By involving India, Japan is tapping into a country with both growing technological capabilities and an increasingly assertive defence posture. For Japan, bringing India into GCAP also signals a commitment to building a stronger security architecture in the Indo-Pacific, where rising tensions with China and North Korea have prompted Tokyo to rethink its defence strategy.

India, for its part, brings a lot to the table. It has one of the largest and most battle-hardened air forces in the world and has been making concerted efforts to modernise its fleet. The Indian government has also pushed aggressively for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. With experience in joint development programmes — such as the now-shelved fifth generation fighter aircraft project with Russia and the ongoing work on indigenous platforms like the AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) for developing 5.5-generation stealth fighter — India has both the ambition and the incentive to engage in such a project.

Japan approaching India to join the GCAP comes at a time when the US is wooing New Delhi with the F-35 fifth generation jet while Russia is offering its fifth-generation Su-57. Meanwhile, even as China shared images of the prototype of its sixth-generation fighter aircraft, the J-36, the US has given a contract to Boeing to develop a sixth-generation jet called the F-47 under Washington’s New Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme.

Talking about the geopolitical implications of Japan’s move to invite India to join the GCAP, K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence, said that India is already a part of the Quad which also includes Japan, the US and Australia.

“The Quad is largely focused on maritime cooperation,” Yhome told ETV Bharat. “This is basically to upscale naval capabilities focusing on the Indo-Pacific. From the Indian perspective, the grouping has served its purpose in terms of increasing strategic convergences with major powers in the Indo-Pacific with an eye on China.”

According to Yhome, Japan’s move to invite India to join the GCAP can be seen as a parallel to the Quad in enhancing India’s air power.

“The strategic purpose is again along the same lines as the Quad,” he said. “The fact that it has engaged two European countries indicates that this grouping has a wider geographical space covering Asia and Europe.”

Yhome is of the view that, when it comes to air power, India has its own challenges and as such, a proposal like this might be attractive for New Delhi.

“These groupings – the minilaterals and plurilaterals – have become one of the most practical forms of cooperation in different sectors, particularly involving like-minded countries,” he said. “For strategic reasons, Japan’s offer might be seen by New Delhi as another opportunity to strengthen its security interests. At the same time, it may also open up new avenues for cooperation in some of the state-of-the-art technologies that India needs in the aerospace sector.”

According to Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, Japan sees India as a potential partner against China and, in this connection, air domain is very crucial.

“China is investing heavily in the sixth-generation aircraft,” Pandya said. “I think India also needs to invest in that. The Japanese know that India has a very strong position in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in the Indian Ocean. So, any form of air combat in the future should include India as a potential partner. “

However, Pandya said the fact of the matter is that the Indian Air Force itself is suffering from severe handicaps.

“We don’t have sufficient fifth generation aircraft,” he stated. Only recently, we got the Rafale fighters. But there are a lot of shortages.”

He highlighted that the indigenous Tejas has not yet taken off and still faces severe challenges relating to engineering.

“Technologically, we are facing many hurdles,” Pandya said. “We still do not have very advanced indigenous technology. So, I think India should really team up with Japan for the sixth-generation fighter aircraft and also try to catch up in the technological domain.”

He further stated India also needs to team up with its allies like Japan to keep its enemies like Pakistan on their toes.

“Since Japan is eyeing a non-Western partner like India, it shows that they are not able to trust the Western world in a great manner,” Pandya said. “So, I think they want to diversify their strategic bets.”