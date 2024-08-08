ETV Bharat / international

India In Coordination With Bangladeshi Authorities Facilitate Safe Passage Of Its Nationals To Borders

People light candles as they take part in a candlelight prayer for peace and harmony in Bangladesh amid the turmoil, outside Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata on August 7 ( ANI )

New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing violence in strife-torn Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka in coordination with Bangladesh Army and authorities has facilitated safe passage of Indian nationals to borders, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The MEA said that the Indian mission has advised on transport and movement issues and also coordinated with the airport and airlines for flights. Mission Control Room has attended to over 350 calls in the past two days, the MEA added.

"The Mission has facilitated the movement of Indian nationals including project personnel across the land borders. Some of these situations were life-threatening", the MEA said.

According to the MEA, it has facilitated the travel of members of IRCON Khulna, L&T, RITES, Tata Projects, Afcons and Transrail Sirajganj through the land border.