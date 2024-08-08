ETV Bharat / international

India In Coordination With Bangladeshi Authorities Facilitate Safe Passage Of Its Nationals To Borders

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India in coordination with Bangladeshi authorities has facilitated safe passage of Indian nationals to borders. Bangladesh is in a crisis following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister.

People light candles as they take part in a candlelight prayer for peace and harmony in Bangladesh amid the turmoil, outside Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata on August 7 (ANI)

New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing violence in strife-torn Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka in coordination with Bangladesh Army and authorities has facilitated safe passage of Indian nationals to borders, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The MEA said that the Indian mission has advised on transport and movement issues and also coordinated with the airport and airlines for flights. Mission Control Room has attended to over 350 calls in the past two days, the MEA added.

"The Mission has facilitated the movement of Indian nationals including project personnel across the land borders. Some of these situations were life-threatening", the MEA said.

According to the MEA, it has facilitated the travel of members of IRCON Khulna, L&T, RITES, Tata Projects, Afcons and Transrail Sirajganj through the land border.

It has also facilitated consular cases including immigration. Emergency Certificates have been issued to Indian nationals to facilitate their travel in emergency cases, the MEA added.

MEA reiterated that India ensured that airlines continue to operate and not discontinue the services, which serves as a big enabler to ensure that people are not left stranded.

Recently, Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh following widespread protests from students. An interim government headed by former Grameen Bank Managing Director Muhammad Yunus has been formed in Bangladesh.

