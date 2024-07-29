ETV Bharat / international

India Has An Issue With China And It Is For Two Of Us To Find A Way Out: EAM Jaishankar In Tokyo

New Delhi: In a stern reply, Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar on Monday said that it is for both India and China to talk and to find a way to the border issue adding "We are not looking to other countries to sort out the issue between us."

In response to a media query about growing border tension between India and China, EAM Jaishankar in Tokyo said, "We have a problem, an issue between India and China. It is for the two of us to talk it over and find a way. Other countries would have an interest in the matter because we are two big countries and the state of the relationship has an impact on the rest of the world, but we are not looking to other countries to sort out the issue between India and China. I have met China's Foreign Minister twice this month. It is an issue between the two of us and we need to settle it between us...if countries have agreements, countries should abide by the agreements."

Jaishankar was addressing the Japan National Press Club on Monday. This comes following the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting in Tokyo. In the joint statement following the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting in Tokyo, the Quad leaders in a message to China, reaffirmed their conviction that international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and the maintenance of peace, safety, security and stability in the maritime domain underpin the development and prosperity of the Indo Pacific.

"We emphasise the importance of adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to address challenges to the global maritime rules-based order, including with respect to maritime claims, and in the South and East China Seas," the statement read

Quad Foreign Ministers meeting in Tokyo

The Quad Foreign Ministers were seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and reiterated their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion.

"We continue to express our serious concern about the militarisation of disputed features, and coercive and intimidating manoeuvres in the South China Sea. We also express our serious concern about the dangerous use of Coast Guard and Maritime Militia vessels, the increasing use of various kinds of dangerous manoeuvres, and efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore resource exploitation activities. We affirm that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law, as reflected in UNCLOS," it added.

The Quad leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining and upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of sea, and unimpeded commerce consistent with international law.

"We re-emphasise the universal and unified character of UNCLOS and reaffirm that UNCLOS sets out the legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and the seas must be carried out. We reiterate that the award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal on July 12, 2016, is a significant milestone, and the basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties," the Quad Foreign Ministers said in the joint statement.

Tensions in the Galwan Valley began to escalate in early 2020