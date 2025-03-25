ETV Bharat / international

India Has 'Intent And Capability' To Interfere In Election: Canadian Intelligence Officer

Ottawa: India has the “intent and capability” to interfere in Canadian communities and democratic processes, a media report said quoting a top Canadian intelligence officer.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) deputy director Vanessa Lloyd also claimed that China, Russia and Pakistan could interfere in the federal election campaign.

Lloyd was addressing a media briefing Monday on efforts to protect the integrity of the general election, voting for which takes place on April 28.

“We have also seen that the government of India has the intent and capability to interfere in Canadian communities and democratic processes to assert its geopolitical influence,” Lloyd said, according to CTV News.

Under a federal protocol introduced in 2019, the news channel said, a panel of bureaucrats has the power to warn the public if it decides one or more incidents threaten Canada’s ability to hold a free and fair vote.

The panel receives regular updates from the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force, which is chaired by Lloyd.

Most threat actors “likely have adapted their tradecraft to conceal foreign interference activity, making it even more challenging to detect,” she said.

Lloyd said China is highly likely to use tools enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) to interfere in the federal election campaign and “highly likely to turn to social media to promote narratives favourable to its interests”, the news channel said.

This would be done to specifically target Chinese ethnic, cultural and religious communities in Canada using deceptive means, it said.