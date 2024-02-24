India's Important Role in Protecting Common International Interests: Fleet Master Chief of Us Navy

New Delhi: Fleet Master Chief of the US Navy David Isom discussed the progressing defence collaboration between India and the United States, emphasizing that their partnership is evolving and is pivotal for the future. He highlighted India's significant role in safeguarding the international commons, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, promoting the freedom of commerce, and facilitating access to sea routes for all nations in the Indo-Pacific region.



“The relationship continues to grow. And as just seen in the previous panel, you can see that partnerships are really the way of the future and we continue to grow those partnerships along with Australia, the UK, Canada, and France, just really great relationships, and we look forward to continuing to grow that relationship... I think India has a really important role in helping protect those international commons, the free and open Indo-Pacific, the freedom of commerce and the ability for all nations to have access to those open sea lanes. And I think India will play a very important role going forward in partnership with the US and all of our other partners and allies”, said David Isom.