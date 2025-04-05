ETV Bharat / international

India Hands Over 442 Metric Tonnes Of Food Aid To Quake-Hit Myanmar

Mandalay: India on Saturday delivered a large consignment of food aid to quake-hit Myanmar at Thilawa Port in the southern coastal area to the Yangon region's chief minister as part of its ongoing Operation Brahma.

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, with an epicentre near here, on March 28 and left over 3,100 dead.

India launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance, following the devastating earthquake. India delivered the first tranche of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material to Myanmar in less than 24 hours.

On Saturday, the 442 metric tonnes of food aid was delivered through a naval ship at Thilawa Port, about 400 kilometres south of Myanmar.