India, France, UAE Review Progress on Joint Roadmap

New Delhi: India, France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reviewed the progress in the trilateral cooperation across all areas under the Joint Roadmap agreed upon by the three Foreign Ministers in February 2023. They held the Second India-France-UAE Trilateral Focal Points Meeting, which was convened through a virtual conference, on Tuesday, 9 July, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Indian side was led by Piyush Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Europe West) and Aseem R Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs added. The French delegation was led by Timothée Truelle, Head of the South Asia Division, Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the UAE side was headed by Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The participants reviewed the progress in the trilateral cooperation across all areas under the Joint Roadmap agreed upon by the three Foreign Ministers in February 2023. They discussed new initiatives to further strengthen trilateral cooperation, including in the areas of multilateral cooperation, economy and infrastructure, digital and innovation, energy and environment, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges, the MEA said.

India, France and UAE reaffirmed their commitment to further build constructive ties among the three countries through concrete initiatives in areas of mutual interest and agreed to meet at regular intervals, as per a work plan, to review the progress in all synergetic areas, the MEA added.