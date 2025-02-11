ETV Bharat / international

India, France Stress On Democratised Access To AI At Paris Roundtable

New Delhi: India and France have emphasised the need for democratised access to Artificial Intelligence (AI) resources and capacity building while recognising the importance of the techno-legal frameworks.

Addressing a roundtable session in Paris through videoconferencing, principal scientific advisor to the government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood, said India and France need to synergise on various policy positions and technological initiatives, fostering benefits not only at the bilateral level but also on a global scale by leveraging complementary knowledge and skill sets.

The roundtable was held on the Sciences Po campus in Paris University on Monday on the margins of the AI Action Summit, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-chair with French President Emmaneul Macron on Tuesday.

Sood said India's priorities in global AI policy and governance include responsible AI development and deployment, equitable benefit sharing, adoption of a techno-legal framework for AI governance, interoperable data flows, and collaboration on AI safety, research and innovation.

The roundtable was co-chaired by Amit A Shukla, joint secretary, cyber diplomacy division, Ministry of External Affairs, and Henri Verdier, Ambassador for digital affairs, French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.