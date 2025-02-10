ETV Bharat / international

India, France Have Shared Interest Focused On Friendship: President Macron

New Delhi: Ahead of his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France, President Emmanuel Macron has said that the two countries have a "shared interest" focused on friendship.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday embarked on a two-nation tour that will first take him to France and then the US. During his three-day visit to France starting Monday, Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks with him, and address business leaders.

In a video interview with India's Firstpost and French news network France24 in Paris, Macron shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) and its global impact, India-France ties, and his views on the US. During the interaction, the French president highlighted India's strength in technology and education, a statement said.

"India is a training superpower -- one million engineers a year, more than the US and Europe combined," he was quoted as saying in the statement. "We have shared interest focused on friendship," the French president said.

In response to a query, he said, "We want to train our talent so that they can go abroad, but they should also be at home." At the beginning of the interview, Macron greeted the people of India in Hindi, saying, 'Bharat ke logon ko mera namaste', and ended it by saying 'Bahut shukriya' (many thanks).