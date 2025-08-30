India Eyes Firm SCO Stance On Cross-Border Terror As Trump's Tariff Shocks Loom Large

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Tianjin, China on Saturday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit to be held on August 31-September 1 signals India's determination to stay engaged in Eurasia's shifting strategic landscape.

At the heart of New Delhi's agenda is counterterrorism – especially pressing for unequivocal condemnation of cross-border threats that directly affect India's security. Yet, the Summit is taking place under the shadow of global economic uncertainty, with US President Donald Trump's escalating tariffs reshaping trade flows and testing the resilience of multilateral platforms like the SCO.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic and international security organisation of 10 member states. It was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In June 2017, it expanded to eight states, with India and Pakistan. Iran joined the group in July 2023, and Belarus in July 2024. Several countries are engaged as observers or dialogue partners.

In this image released on Aug. 30, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at the airport, in Tianjin, China (PTI via PMO)

It is the world's largest regional organisation in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 24 per cent of the world's total area (65 per cent of Eurasia) and 42 per cent of the world population. As of 2024, its combined nominal GDP accounts for around 23 per cent, while its GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP) comprises approximately 36 per cent of the world's total.

This is Modi's first visit to China since 2018, elevating the summit's stakes after a long freeze in top-level travel amid a fraught border environment. The symbolism isn't lost on either side: showing up signals India won't cede continental forums to rivals, even as bilateral tensions persist.

Beijing is hosting the largest-scale SCO leaders’ gathering in years, using Tianjin to project convening power across Eurasia. That puts added attention on how India positions itself inside a China-chaired process - and how deftly it balances competition with engagement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tianjin, China on August 30, 2025. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

India is expected to push for explicit condemnation of cross-border terrorism, not just generic references to the "three evils" – terrorism, separatism and religious extremism. Delhi has done this before as SCO chair in 2023 and will try to preserve or strengthen that benchmark in Tianjin’s outcome documents.

It is worth mentioning here that, following the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting held in Qingdao, China, in June this year, India did not sign the outcome document as it had references to militant attacks in Baluchistan, Pakistan, while there was no mention of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Countering terrorism is a strong agenda of the SCO. The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) is a permanent organ of the SCO that facilitates cooperation among member states to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism. Based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, SCO-RATS serves to coordinate intelligence sharing, counterterrorism efforts, and promote regional stability by tackling the "three evils" and associated issues like drug trafficking and arms smuggling.

During a special media briefing here earlier this week prior to Modi's departure from India, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the SCO was established with the primary goal of countering three evils of terrorism, separatism, and extremism, "which continue to remain a challenge".

"During India's presidency in 2023, SCO had adopted a joint statement on cooperation on countering radicalisation leading to separatism, extremism, and terrorism," Lal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tianjin, China on August 30, 2025. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

He said that India had chaired the SCO RATS council during 2021-2022. He also mentioned that in February this year, the Secretary General of SCO RATS, Nurlan Yermekbayev, who is a former minister of Kazakhstan, had visited India and held useful discussions.

"In the past, there have been strong condemnation of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in the statements that have been finalised, including the joint statement that I referred to, which was finalised during our presidency of the Summit, 23rd Summit," he stated.

Lal said that as far as the declaration at this summit is concerned, the text is still being finalised. "We are working with other members and partners to see that there should be a reiteration of the strong condemnation of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism," he added.

Apart from counterterrorism, India's other redlines in the summit’s joint declaration are likely to include non-endorsement of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)-linked texts that touch disputed areas or imply acceptance of third-country corridor claims and non-inclusion of language that narrows strategic autonomy, whether on sanctions, defence sourcing, or tech standards. These have been consistent features of India’s SCO diplomacy and are unlikely to shift in Tianjin.

Why the SCO Summit this year also assumes significance is because of US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on various countries, with India among the SCO member states being the biggest sufferer.

Trump’s tariff agenda — which has imposed high reciprocal duties and provoked legal and diplomatic pushback in the United States and abroad — complicates the economic backdrop against which the SCO meets. Large and sudden US tariffs have disrupted trade flows, pushed states to rethink supply chains and encouraged conversations about alternative payments, local-currency settlements and new trade corridors.

For India, the tariffs are a twofold strategic variable: they increase the urgency of diversifying markets and strengthening regional economic linkages, while also creating incentives for like-minded SCO members to explore trade- and payments-related initiatives that reduce exposure to US-led economic instruments. New Delhi will therefore view the Tianjin Summit as a place to press for practical economic cooperation that cushions member economies from external shocks.

Bilateral dynamics on the sidelines will largely determine how much substance the Summit can produce. Modi’s expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be scrutinised for any language or process that advances de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and restores predictable channels for military and diplomatic engagement.

Equally, Modi’s scheduled encounter with Vladimir Putin — set after the SCO-plus sessions — is likely to focus on energy supply stability, defence-industrial cooperation and insulating bilateral ties from the wider geopolitical friction generated by Western sanctions and trade policies. Both bilaterals give India the chance to thread narrow, tangible deliverables into a broad summit narrative.

"Three big countries will be coming together in China at the same time," Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations with King’s India Institute at King’s College London and Vice-President (Studies and Foreign Policy) at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, told ETV Bharat. “In the context of Trump’s tariffs, there is a lot of interest in this particular summit.”

However, Pant pointed out that the SCO’s main agenda is countering terrorism and, on that front, it has not been performing well.

"Pakistan, with China’s help, has been diluting the terrorism issue," he said. "It will be interesting to see how the final statement shapes up. It will be a test of China’s diplomatic strategy."

To sum up, Modi’s Tianjin trip is tactical and strategic at once. It is tactical because the bilateral sideline meetings with Xi and Putin can yield immediate, concrete steps on borders, energy and defence cooperation. It is strategic because India wants the SCO to become a forum for resilient, region-wide solutions to terrorism, connectivity and economic turbulence — solutions that matter more when major powers’ trade policies, such as the Trump tariffs, are reshaping geoeconomics.