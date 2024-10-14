ETV Bharat / international

India Expels 6 Canadian Diplomats; Asks Them To Leave Country By Oct 19

In a deepening diplomatic rift, India expelled six Canadian diplomats hours after deciding to withdraw its High Commissioner to Canada.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: India on Monday announced the expelling of six Canadian diplomats, hours after recalling the Indian high commissioner and some other officials from Canada.

The Canadian diplomats have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 pm on October 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The diplomats who have been expelled are Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner; Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner; Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary and Lan Ross David Trites, First Secretary.

The other two expelled diplomats are Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary, and Paula Orjuela, First Secretary.

The expulsions came after India decided to withdraw its High Commission to Canada amid a deepening diplomatic rift between the two countries over the Nijjar killing. (with PTI inputs)

