India Evacuates 75 Nationals From Syria After Rebels Overthrow Assad Regime

New Delhi: India on Tuesday evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, just two days after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government. The evacuation was coordinated by the Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut and was implemented following an assessment of the security situation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a late-night statement, the MEA said, "The Government of India today evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria following recent developments in that country." Among those evacuated were 44 'zaireen' from Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Saida Zainab. All Indian nationals have safely crossed into Lebanon and will return to India on available commercial flights.

The MEA emphasised that the government prioritises the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. It advised any Indian nationals still in Syria to stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Damascus, stating, "The government will continue to monitor the situation closely."

"Indian nationals remaining in Syria are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID (hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in) for updates," the statement added.

The Syrian government fell on Sunday as rebel forces captured the capital, Damascus, along with several other prominent cities and towns. Assad fled the country after the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of Damascus, marking the end of his family's 50-year rule. Russian state media reported that Assad is currently in Moscow and will be granted asylum. His nearly 14-year tenure was characterized by civil war, bloodshed, and a brutal crackdown on political opponents.

On Monday, the MEA stated that it is closely monitoring the developments in Syria and advocates for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process for the future of the country.