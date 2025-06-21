ETV Bharat / international

India Evacuates Nationals From Iran, Includes Citizens of Sri Lanka And Nepal In Rescue Effort

The Indian Embassy in Iran confirms evacuation of Indians, also covering Sri Lankan and Nepali citizens as part of a regional humanitarian effort.

The Indian Embassy in Iran confirms evacuation of Indians, also covering Sri Lankan and Nepali citizens as part of a regional humanitarian effort.
File Photo: External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 21, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST

1 Min Read

Tehran: India is evacuating all its citizens from Iran, the Indian mission here said on Saturday, amid Iran's ongoing conflict with Israel. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy here provided emergency contact numbers and the link to a Telegram channel.

"The Indian Embassy in Iran is evacuating all Indian Nationals in Iran. The Embassy may be contacted either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557, +989128109115 +989128109109," it said.

In another post, the Embassy said that its evacuation efforts will also cover citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka. "On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy’s evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka," it said.

"The citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka may urgently reach out to the Embassy, either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109," it added.

India on Wednesday announced the launch of "Operation Sindhu" to evacuate its nationals from Iran after its conflict with Israel showed no sign of letting up. The conflict has entered its second week.

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that over 500 Indian nationals have returned home from Iran under Operation Sindhu so far.

Read More

  1. Not Just Loss Of Voice, But Surrender Of Values: Sonia On India's Silence On Gaza, Iran
  2. 'Ready To Consider Diplomacy If Aggression Ceases,' Says Iran FM As War With Israel Stretches Into 2nd Week
  3. Operation Sindhu: 290 Indian Nationals Return Home After Iran Opens Its Airspace 'Only For India'

Tehran: India is evacuating all its citizens from Iran, the Indian mission here said on Saturday, amid Iran's ongoing conflict with Israel. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy here provided emergency contact numbers and the link to a Telegram channel.

"The Indian Embassy in Iran is evacuating all Indian Nationals in Iran. The Embassy may be contacted either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557, +989128109115 +989128109109," it said.

In another post, the Embassy said that its evacuation efforts will also cover citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka. "On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy’s evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka," it said.

"The citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka may urgently reach out to the Embassy, either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109," it added.

India on Wednesday announced the launch of "Operation Sindhu" to evacuate its nationals from Iran after its conflict with Israel showed no sign of letting up. The conflict has entered its second week.

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that over 500 Indian nationals have returned home from Iran under Operation Sindhu so far.

Read More

  1. Not Just Loss Of Voice, But Surrender Of Values: Sonia On India's Silence On Gaza, Iran
  2. 'Ready To Consider Diplomacy If Aggression Ceases,' Says Iran FM As War With Israel Stretches Into 2nd Week
  3. Operation Sindhu: 290 Indian Nationals Return Home After Iran Opens Its Airspace 'Only For India'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IRAN EMBASSYINDIAN NATIONAL IN IRANOPERATION SINDHUISRAEL IRAN WAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.