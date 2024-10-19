ETV Bharat / international

India Doubles Grant To Support Education In Sri Lanka's Plantation Community

Colombo: India has doubled its grant to Rs 172.25 million to support education in Sri Lanka’s plantation areas for the Indian-origin Tamil community.

Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Secretary of Sri Lanka's Ministry of Education and Science and Technology J M Thilaka Jayasundara on Friday signed and exchanged diplomatic letters to formalise the modalities.

“The project envisages the upgradation of infrastructure of 9 plantation schools identified by the Government of Sri Lanka. These include 6 schools in the plantation areas of Central Province and one school each in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Province," Jha said.