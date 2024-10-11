ETV Bharat / international

India Demands Swift Probe Into Theft Of Crown Gifted By PM Modi To Bangladesh Temple

The silver and gold-plated crown was offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Goddess Kali during his visit to the neighbouring country in 2021

PM Modi at Jeshoreshwai Temple
PM Modi at Jeshoreshwai Temple (ANI)

Dhaka: The Indian High Commission to Bangladesh expressed deep concern on Friday over the theft of the deity’s crown from Jeshoreshwari Temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It also demanded a high-level probe by the Bangladesh authorities into the incident.

The silver and gold-plated crown was offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Goddess Kali in 2021 during his visit to the neighbouring country.

“We express deep concern & urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown & take action against the perpetrators", the high commission posted on X.

Meanwhile, sources told ETV Bharat that the Indian mission in Dhaka was in touch with Bangladesh authorities and conveyed its strong concern about the theft to them.

On Thursday, The temple's cleaning staff found the crown missing from the deity's head.

Police said they were tracking down the thief by reviewing the temple's CCTV video, which show a man entering the temple and stealing the crown.

Significance Of Jeshoreshwari Temple

The Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is a revered Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. The temple attracts devotees across the country and abroad during the Durga Puja and Kali Puja, with devotees seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and strength.

The architecture of the temple reflects traditional Bengali styles, making it an important cultural landmark.

According to Hindu mythology, this temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths spread across India and neighbouring countries. The name "Jeshoreshwari" means "Goddess of Jeshore."

