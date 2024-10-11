ETV Bharat / international

India Demands Swift Probe Into Theft Of Crown Gifted By PM Modi To Bangladesh Temple

Dhaka: The Indian High Commission to Bangladesh expressed deep concern on Friday over the theft of the deity’s crown from Jeshoreshwari Temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It also demanded a high-level probe by the Bangladesh authorities into the incident.

The silver and gold-plated crown was offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Goddess Kali in 2021 during his visit to the neighbouring country.

“We express deep concern & urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown & take action against the perpetrators", the high commission posted on X.

Meanwhile, sources told ETV Bharat that the Indian mission in Dhaka was in touch with Bangladesh authorities and conveyed its strong concern about the theft to them.