India, Croatia Call For Disruption Of Terror Financing Networks, Bringing Perpetrators To Justice Swiftly

Zagreb: Condemning terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, India and Croatia have called for the disruption of terrorism financing networks, elimination of safe havens, and bringing its perpetrators to justice swiftly.

A joint statement, dated June 18, and issued a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Croatia, said that it "injected a fresh impetus" into the bilateral partnership, highlighting the complementarities of the two economies, particularly in the areas of tourism, trade and technology.

The two leaders also expressed concern about the "deterioration of security situation in the Middle East and called for de-escalation between Israel and Iran", it said.

This marked the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to this Balkan nation to strengthen the growing momentum of high-level exchanges between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Croatia for the support and solidarity extended in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir on April 22, it said.

"Both sides condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including transnational and cross-border terrorism. They reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, rejecting any justification for such acts, under any circumstances," said the joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

They emphasised that those responsible for the attacks should be "held accountable" and "condemned the use of terrorists as proxies", it added.

"They expressed their consistent position of supporting the full implementation of the UN Global Counterterrorism Strategy, key international conventions and protocols in this field, and relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

"They called for the disruption of terrorism financing networks, including through the UN, FATF and regional mechanisms, elimination of safe havens, dismantling of terrorist infrastructure, and bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly," the statement said.

The two leaders also urged for "concerted actions against all UN- and EU-designated terrorists and terrorist entities", associated proxy groups, facilitators and sponsors, including terrorists under 1267 UNSC Sanctions Committee.