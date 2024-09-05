ETV Bharat / international

Indian Officials Conduct Study Mission In Europe To Strengthen Security And Defence Ties

New Delhi: With a view to further strengthen security and defence cooperation, the European Union (EU) organised a three-day study visit for senior Indian officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Defence in Europe.

Facilitated by the EU Delegation to India and the EU co-funded Enhancing Security Cooperation in and with Asia (ESIWA) project, the visit aimed to familiarise Indian officials with the EU's security and defence mechanisms while exploring potential cooperation in Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and in the Indo-Pacific.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Disarmament & International Security Affairs Division, MEA, and accompanied by Captain (Navy) Fabrizio Falzi, Defence Attaché of the EU Delegation to India.

Ambassador of the EU to India Hervé Delphin said, "This visit highlights the shared commitment of India and the EU to strengthening security and defence ties. Maritime security is a common concern and prime focus for cooperation as exemplified by the EU NAVFOR and Indian Navy respective operations in the Indian Ocean".

"Through such visits we can build a deeper mutual understanding, which is essential for advancing cooperation. To take our partnership to new heights, we aim to establish more permanent staff-to-staff interactions, including with military personnel. This will boost our joint operational effectiveness in tackling challenges we face at sea, but also on land and in the cyberspace," the Ambassador added.

Commenting on EU NAVFOR operations Ambassador Delphin added, "Indo-Pacific region is a vital hub of strategic importance to both India and the EU due to the growing interdependence of global economies and the importance of maritime supply chains. We're committed to forge a stronger cooperation with India to ensure free, open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order, address common security challenges and promote peace and stability in the region."

The EU's CSDP enables the Union to take a leading role in peace-keeping operations, conflict prevention and international security. EUNAVFOR ATALANTA is a key component of the EU's CSDP and naval diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific. India remains one of the most relevant actors and partners in the security and defence cooperation, including maritime security in the Indo-Pacific Region.