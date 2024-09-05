Indian Officials Conduct Study Mission In Europe To Strengthen Security And Defence Ties

New Delhi: With a view to further strengthen security and defence cooperation, the European Union (EU) organised a three-day study visit for senior Indian officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Defence in Europe.
Facilitated by the EU Delegation to India and the EU co-funded Enhancing Security Cooperation in and with Asia (ESIWA) project, the visit aimed to familiarise Indian officials with the EU's security and defence mechanisms while exploring potential cooperation in Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and in the Indo-Pacific.
The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Disarmament & International Security Affairs Division, MEA, and accompanied by Captain (Navy) Fabrizio Falzi, Defence Attaché of the EU Delegation to India.
Ambassador of the EU to India Hervé Delphin said, "This visit highlights the shared commitment of India and the EU to strengthening security and defence ties. Maritime security is a common concern and prime focus for cooperation as exemplified by the EU NAVFOR and Indian Navy respective operations in the Indian Ocean".
"Through such visits we can build a deeper mutual understanding, which is essential for advancing cooperation. To take our partnership to new heights, we aim to establish more permanent staff-to-staff interactions, including with military personnel. This will boost our joint operational effectiveness in tackling challenges we face at sea, but also on land and in the cyberspace," the Ambassador added.
Commenting on EU NAVFOR operations Ambassador Delphin added, "Indo-Pacific region is a vital hub of strategic importance to both India and the EU due to the growing interdependence of global economies and the importance of maritime supply chains. We're committed to forge a stronger cooperation with India to ensure free, open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order, address common security challenges and promote peace and stability in the region."
The EU's CSDP enables the Union to take a leading role in peace-keeping operations, conflict prevention and international security. EUNAVFOR ATALANTA is a key component of the EU's CSDP and naval diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific. India remains one of the most relevant actors and partners in the security and defence cooperation, including maritime security in the Indo-Pacific Region.
The Indian officials’ three-day study mission began with detailed briefings and discussions at the European External Action Service (EEAS), in particular the Directorate for Security and Defence Policy, the European Security and Defence College and the European Union Military Staff.
Representatives from the European Maritime Security Agency and FRONTEX also engaged with the Indian delegation to further define possible areas of mutual interest and cooperation between the EU and the Indian Coast Guard.
Indian and EU officials benefited from peer-to-peer exchange and a deeper understanding of each other's strategic and operational frameworks in the context of the CSDP, as well as a better understanding of the EU's collective efforts in peacekeeping, conflict prevention and strengthening international security, as set out in the EU's strategic vision for an EU-India Strategic Partnership.
The visit to the EU Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) ATALANTA Operation’s headquarters in Rota, Spain highlighted the EU's maritime CSDP activities in the Horn of Africa and the Western Indian Ocean, rounding off the Indian delegation's visit with an opportunity to see first-hand the EU's maritime security operations centre.
In August 2023, the EUNAVFOR ATALANTA flagship, ITS Durand De La Penne conducted a joint activity at sea with the Indian destroyer INS Visakhapatnam in the framework of the EU’s strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The cooperation between EUNAVFOR ATALANTA and ASPIDES with the Indian Navy is fundamental to further enhance the security and freedom of navigation in this strategical area, both for India and EU.
Operation ATALANTA is a critical maritime security operation under the EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). Its primary mandate revolves around deterring, preventing, and repressing acts of piracy and armed robbery off the coast of Somalia. EUNAVFOR ATALANTA protects vessels of the World Food Programme and other vulnerable shipping, ensuring the delivery of food aid and the safety of maritime routes in the region.