India Condemns Vandalisation Of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple In Canada's Edmonton

New Delhi: India on Thursday condemned the vandalisation of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Edmonton, Canada, urging the Canadian government to take immediate action. In his weekly media briefing, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have taken up the matter with Canadian authorities, both in Delhi and Ottawa. We condemn the vandalisation. We expect the local authorities to take strong and swift action against those responsible. These attacks against temples have become a recurring occurrence and are done with a purpose, which is not difficult to fathom."

He said, "We have seen several such incidents in recent times in Canada. The lack of action against the perpetrators has further emboldened such criminal elements." Jaiswal noted that those advocating and responsible for extremism and violence need to be brought to justice, or else the rule of law and respect for pluralism in Canada will continue to be severely undermined. "We hope the Canadian government will take action," added the MEA spokesperson.

On Monday, the walls of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Edmonton, Canada, were defaced with anti-India graffiti, which saw worldwide condemnation. The Vishva Hindu Parishad, Canada, denounced the Hinduphobic graffiti and vandalism at BAPS Mandir in Edmonton. They urged the Government in Canada to act decisively against the growing extremist ideology propelling hate against the peace-loving Hindu community in our country.

The Indian Consulate General in Vancouver also condemned the anti-India graffiti and requested Canadian authorities to investigate the matter and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

On Wednesday, July 24, Canadian MP Chandra Arya slammed Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh saying "We Hindus have come to our wonderful country Canada from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and the Caribbean and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada is our land."

Arya shared a video on social media wherein Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice, demanded Arya and other Hindu-origin Canadians to leave the country and return to India.

Pannun in the video had asked the Canadian MP and his supporters to leave Canada saying that he was "working against Canada, its value and its Charter of Rights." He also alleged that Arya was "promoting the interests of the masters in India."

Reacting to this, the Canadian MP took to social media and said, "In response to my condemnation of the vandalism of the Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton and other acts of hate and violence by Khalistan supporters in Canada, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice has released a video demanding me and my Hindu-Canadian friends to go back to India".

"We Hindus have come to our wonderful country Canada from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and the Caribbean and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada is our land," said Chandra.

"We have made and continue to make immense positive and productive contributions to the socio-economic development of Canada. With our long history of Hindu culture and heritage, we have enriched the multicultural fabric of Canada," he added. "Our land is being polluted by Khalistani extremists abusing our freedoms guaranteed by our Canadian Charter of Rights", Arya said.

