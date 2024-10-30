ETV Bharat / international

India, China Troops Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh Taking Place In 'Orderly' Manner: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing: China on Wednesday said the Chinese and Indian militaries are implementing the “resolutions” concerning the disengagement in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in an “orderly" manner.

China and India have reached resolutions on issues concerning the border, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here replying to a question on the progress of the disengagement.

“At the moment, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are implementing the resolutions in an orderly way," he said and declined to provide any details.

Following the key agreement firmed up between India and China, the two countries began troop disengagement at the two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh on October 2.