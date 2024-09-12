India, China Relationship Is Complex, Economic Ties Have Been Very 'Unfair', Says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Geneva, on Thursday, said that the India, China relationship is very complex and that the economic ties with China have been very 'unfair'. This comes after China's state-run Global Times deleted an opinion article titled "India’s diplomacy has an S Jaishankar problem" written by Wang Daming. The article attacked India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for his remarks against China.

The article claimed that while the India-China relations are improving, Jaishankar's remarks like 'India has a China problem' could harm it. It went on to indicate that Jaishankar's remarks are for personal political gains.

Speaking at an event in Geneva today, Jaishankar said, "It (India-China) is a very complex relationship...when any country rises it has a ripple effect on the neighbourhood...we did not have an easy relationship in the past...we had a series of agreements, which stabilised the border...what happened in 2020, violated multiple agreements the Chinese moved a large number of troops to the Line of Actual Control. We in response moved our troops up...some progress on border talks with China".

Jaishankar claimed that 75% of disengagement problems are sorted out, noting "If there is a solution to disengagement and there is a return to peace and tranquillity, we can look at other possibilities...the economic relationship with China has been very unfair." Jaishankar is in Geneva for an official visit from September 12 to 13, 2024. Notably, Geneva is home to a large number of UN bodies and international organisations.

Meanwhile, in response to a query on India-China relations during the weekly media briefing here in New Delhi on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "On India-China relations, EAM has spoken about it on several occasions, including recently in Berlin and here as well. We have also been keeping you informed of the developments that have happened in our talks with WMCC in that mechanism. That is where the India-China relations are at present".

The relations between the two South Asian giants has been at an extreme low ever since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. The two nations have experienced increased tensions due to military standoffs, trade issues and strategic competition. Additionally, geopolitical alignments, such as India's growing partnerships with Western countries and China's Belt and Road Initiative, have further complicated their relationship. The ongoing border disputes and lack of a clear resolution continue to impact their diplomatic interactions.

