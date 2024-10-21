ETV Bharat / international

India, China Reach Agreement On Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Indian and Chinese negotiators have reached an agreement on patrolling along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

India, China Reach Agreement On Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
New Delhi: Indian and Chinese negotiators have reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday. The foreign secretary said the Indian and Chinese negotiators were in touch over the last few weeks to resolve the remaining issues.

It is understood that the agreement pertains to patrolling in Depsang and Demchok areas. The announcement on the breakthrough comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel to the Russian city of Kazan to attend the BRICS Summit.

Though there is no official announcement, it is expected that Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

