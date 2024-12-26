ETV Bharat / international

India, China Agreement To End Ladakh Standoff Being Implemented 'Comprehensively And Effectively': Chinese Military

Chinese Defence Spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogangv said their military is ready to make concerted efforts with the Indian side to faithfully implement the consensus.

Chinese Defence Spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogangv said their military is ready to make concerted efforts with the Indian side to faithfully implement the consensus.
India China representatives in a meeting in Beijing on border issue on Dec 18, 2024. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Beijing: China's Defence Ministry on Thursday said that the Chinese and Indian militaries are "comprehensively and effectively" implementing the agreement to end the standoff at eastern Ladakh and "steady progress" has been made.

Chinese Defence Spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks during a media briefing here while answering a question on the December 18 Special Representatives talks.

"At present, the Chinese and Indian militaries are comprehensively and effectively implementing the border-related solutions reached between the two sides, and steady progress has been made," he said.

He said that in recent times, based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China and India have maintained close communication on the border situation through diplomatic and military channels and achieved great progress.

Following the October 21 agreement between India and China, Special Representatives for border question NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here and held a comprehensive dialogue on the implementation of the agreement and restoration of the relations which were frozen since the standoff began in April 2020.

In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit and approved the Oct 21 agreement. Col Zhang said that bringing China-India relations back on the right track serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples.

"The Chinese military is ready to make concerted efforts with the Indian side to faithfully implement the important consensus of the two leaders, conduct more exchanges and interactions, and promote China-India mil-to-mil relationship, in a bid to jointly safeguard lasting peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he added.

Read More

  1. Yearender 2024: Amid Tensions Along The LAC, Peace Prevails In Ladakh's Border Villages
  2. Doval-Yi Meet: Despite Rhetoric, India-China LAC Situation Likely To Remain Sub-Optimal, Says Expert

Beijing: China's Defence Ministry on Thursday said that the Chinese and Indian militaries are "comprehensively and effectively" implementing the agreement to end the standoff at eastern Ladakh and "steady progress" has been made.

Chinese Defence Spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks during a media briefing here while answering a question on the December 18 Special Representatives talks.

"At present, the Chinese and Indian militaries are comprehensively and effectively implementing the border-related solutions reached between the two sides, and steady progress has been made," he said.

He said that in recent times, based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China and India have maintained close communication on the border situation through diplomatic and military channels and achieved great progress.

Following the October 21 agreement between India and China, Special Representatives for border question NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here and held a comprehensive dialogue on the implementation of the agreement and restoration of the relations which were frozen since the standoff began in April 2020.

In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit and approved the Oct 21 agreement. Col Zhang said that bringing China-India relations back on the right track serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples.

"The Chinese military is ready to make concerted efforts with the Indian side to faithfully implement the important consensus of the two leaders, conduct more exchanges and interactions, and promote China-India mil-to-mil relationship, in a bid to jointly safeguard lasting peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he added.

Read More

  1. Yearender 2024: Amid Tensions Along The LAC, Peace Prevails In Ladakh's Border Villages
  2. Doval-Yi Meet: Despite Rhetoric, India-China LAC Situation Likely To Remain Sub-Optimal, Says Expert

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHINA DEFENCE MINISTRYCOLONEL ZHANG XIAOGANGLADAKH STANDOFFAJIT DOVALINDIA CHINA RELATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.