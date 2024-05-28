India Chairs Committee A of World Health Assembly in Geneva

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Apoorva Chandra has been appointed as the chairperson of Committee A of the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) taking place in Geneva. The committee will facilitate discussion on various programmatic topics covering Universal Health Coverage, Public Health Emergency preparedness and response, antimicrobial resistance, climate change and sustainable financing for WHO.

The WHA currently taking place from May 27 to June 1 is discussing amendments to the International Health Regulations, aiming at improving the ability of countries to respond to public health emergencies and prepare a potential new pandemic agreement.

Apoorva Chandra while addressing the committee highlighted the alignment of the World Health Assembly’s theme this year – “All for Health, Health for All”, with the core values and the ethos of India, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, India not only managed the crises within the country but also supplied medicines and health-related products across the world embodying the spirit of “One World, One family”.

“This philosophy guides our efforts to promote well-being for all, facilitate Universal Healthcare Coverage and achieve health-related Sustainable Development Goals”, he said.

WHA comprises sessions in three main committees, which are Plenary, Committee A and Committee B. Committee A will be chaired by India and facilitate discussion on various programmatic topics covering Universal Health Coverage, Public Health Emergency preparedness and response, antimicrobial resistance, climate change, sustainable financing for WHO.

Chandra said that the traditional public health approach of focusing on community interventions such as information and awareness as well as preventive measures holds the key to better health outcomes.

“India has established Health & Wellness Centres not only to address health issues at the community level, but also to focus on educating communities towards better health-seeking behaviour. At this critical juncture, when all countries are working towards our collective Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring health services for all so that no one gets left behind, India has been taking the lead in advocating for digital health innovations as key to the critical transformative process required to help us achieve our goals," he said.

