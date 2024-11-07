ETV Bharat / international

India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Increased Threats To Indian Diplomats In Canada

New Delhi: The diplomatic standoff between India and Canada has reached new heights, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) raising alarm over increasing threats against Indian diplomats in Ottawa. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the media on Thursday, revealed that the threat level to Indian diplomats in Canada has escalated, citing instances of harassment, intimidation and surveillance over the past year.

The ongoing tension between the two countries is tied to allegations involving the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, with India being accused of involvement by Canadian officials.

As the situation worsens, the MEA has strongly condemned the surveillance of Indian diplomats, labelling it "totally unacceptable." Jaiswal emphasised that these actions are part of a broader trend of rising hostility and threats aimed at Indian diplomatic staff, saying, "Over the last year, the kind of things that we have seen attacking, threatening, intimidating and harassing Indian diplomats...yes, the threats have increased."

In the face of mounting security concerns, India requested enhanced protection for its diplomats, particularly in the context of consular camps. However, the Canadian government failed to provide adequate security, as highlighted by Jaiswal during the briefing.

“We had asked for security to be provided for our diplomats where the consular camp was to be held and those have not been provided by the Canadian side,” he said.

The backdrop of these developments includes a rise in Khalistani extremist activities in Canada, including violent protests and attacks on Hindu temples. This climate of growing unrest became especially evident during an incident in Brampton, near Toronto, when an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple was violently disrupted.