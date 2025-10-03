ETV Bharat / international

India, Canada Decide To Enhance Security Cooperation: MEA

New Delhi: India and Canada have agreed to boost security cooperation, including in combating terrorism and transnational crimes, the external affairs ministry said on Friday, against the backdrop of Ottawa's decision to list the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity.

Canada on Monday designated the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity for "violently targeting" certain communities and creating a "climate of fear and intimidation".

"Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation," the Canadian government said in a statement.

The listing of the Bishnoi gang came over a week after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin held talks in New Delhi.

Asked about Canada's listing of the gang, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at his weekly media briefing referred to the productive talks held between Doval and Drouin on September 18.

"Both sides had held productive discussions on advancing the bilateral relationship in areas such as counter terrorism, combating transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges," he said.