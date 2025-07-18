India Calls For Time-Bound UNSC Reforms, Backs 'Pact For The Future' Agreement

New York: India has called for urgent and time-bound UN Security Council reforms while reiterating its strong commitment to the implementation and review of the “Pact for the Future” agreement to strengthen global cooperation. Speaking at an informal dialogue on Thursday, India’s permanent representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish also stressed the importance of coherence with G20, World Trade Organisation, World Bank, and IMF processes.

The Pact for the Future is a United Nations agreement adopted at the Summit of the Future in September 2024, aiming to strengthen global cooperation and address current and future challenges.

“We must particularly ensure dedicated attention to critical reform areas, especially the UN Security Council expansion and international financial architecture reform, where progress has been insufficient,” he said.

As regards to UN Security Council reforms, the "majority agree that the body should be reflective of the current geopolitical realities" and enhance the "Council’s credibility," he said while emphasising the need to “resist efforts by those who seek to maintain the status quo.”

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st Century. In his remarks, Harish said India remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the pact and its annexes.

"India believes the 2028 review should be results-oriented and forward-looking," he said while delivering remarks at the third interactive informal dialogue on the review of the Pact for the Future agreement. Ambassador Harish also presented a copy of the Hindi translation of the Pact for the Future to UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations posted on social media.

The Pact for the Future covers a broad range of themes, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.