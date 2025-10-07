ETV Bharat / international

India, Brazil Discuss Expansion Of Preferential Trade Agreement

New Delhi: India and Brazil on Tuesday discussed expansion of a preferential trade pact, market access issues and areas of collaboration in pharma and banking sectors, an official statement said.

These issues were discussed during the India-Brazil Trade Monitoring Mechanism (TMM) meeting here. The discussions also included the review of bilateral trade and investment relations and the expansion of the India-Mercosur preferential trade agreement.

Mercosur is a trading bloc in Latin America, comprising Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. The India-Mercosur preferential trade agreement (PTA) came into effect on June 1, 2009. This PTA has limited coverage and contains only 450 tariff lines or products.

The other issues, such as market access, visa issues, sectoral collaborations in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, chemicals and petro-chemicals, MSME, banking, and finance, were also discussed in the meeting.