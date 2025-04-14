ETV Bharat / international

India-Born Doctor, Family Dies In New York Plane Crash

New York: An India-born doctor and members of her family died in a plane crash in upstate New York over the weekend while heading to the Catskills Mountains for a birthday celebration.

Dr Joy Saini, a renowned urogynecologist, her husband Dr Michael Groff, a neuroscientist, their daughter Karenna Groff, a former MIT soccer player and the 2022 NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) woman of the year, and son Jared Groff, a paralegal, died when the twin-engine plane crashed, according to media reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a statement that on April 12 about 12:06 pm, a Mitsubishi MU-2B-40, N635TA, was destroyed when it was involved in an accident near Craryville, New York. The family boarded Groff’s private plane at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

NTSB said its investigators are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. The victims included Jared Groff's partner, Alexia Couyutas Duarte, who had planned to attend Harvard Law School later this year, and Karenna Groff's boyfriend, James Santoro who was an MIT graduate.

According to media reports, the family was headed to the Catskills for a birthday celebration and the Passover holiday. Shortly before the crash, the pilot had radioed air traffic control at Columbia County Airport to say he had missed the initial approach and requested a new approach plan.

According to the information on the website of Boston Pelvic Health & Wellness, a centre founded by Saini, she was a “highly experienced and respected urogynecologist and reconstructive pelvic surgeon".

Saini received her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynaecology (ob/gyn) at The New York Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center and a fellowship in FPMRS at New York University Medical Center.