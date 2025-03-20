India-Bhutan High Voltage Partnership Powers Regional Energy Security With Punatsangchhu-II Unit 3

New Delhi: The commissioning of Unit 3 of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II project marks a new milestone in India-Bhutan hydropower cooperation. As Bhutan continues to rely on hydropower exports for economic stability and India integrates Bhutanese electricity into its renewable energy mix, this partnership is evolving beyond a bilateral trade arrangement into a strategic pillar of regional energy security.

"Punatsangchhu-II, with its 1020 MW capacity, will make a significant contribution to Bhutan's economic development by generating revenue, supporting employment, and enhancing energy security," Bhutanese news website Kuensel on Thursday quoted Indian Ambassador to the Himalayan kingdom Sudhakar Dalela as saying during the commissioning of the unit on March 19. "At the same time, it will provide clean electricity and strengthen the Indian energy grid as well."

According to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Thimphu, a ceremony was held at the project site to mark the occasion, which was attended by Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Bhutan's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Dasho Karma Tshering, Secretary in the Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Chandel, Managing Director of the Punatsangchhu-II project, project management team and officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Photo of Bhutan Dam (ETV Bharat via Indian Embassy in Bhutan)

In December last year, Units 1 and 2 (170 MW each) of the six units of the hydropower project were commissioned. "India and Bhutan enjoy longstanding cooperation in the hydropower sector," the Embassy press release stated.

"Till date, both governments have partnered in the development of four major hydro-electric projects in Bhutan, including 336 MW Chukha HEP, 60 MW Kurichhu HEP, 1020 MW Tala HEP and 720 MW Mangdechhu HEP. Taking forward the mutually beneficial cooperation, both sides are working towards the full commissioning of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II HEP this year. Once completed, the project will increase Bhutan's installed power generation capacity by around 40 per cent and contribute in a significant way towards Bhutan's economic growth and development."

Photo of Bhutan Dam (ETV Bharat via Indian Embassy in Bhutan)

The Punatsangchhu II is a run-of-the-river hydroelectric power generating facility in the Wangdue Phodrang district of Bhutan. The project is being developed by the Punatsangchhu II Hydroelectric Project Authority (PHPA II) under an inter-government agreement between the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan.

According to the PHPA-II website, the project was sanctioned at a cost of ₹37,778 million (base cost excluding interest during construction and March 2009 price level) with an installed capacity of 990 MW (later revised to 1,020 MW). It is completely funded by the Government of India - 30 per cent in the form of a grant and 70 per cent as a loan component at 10 per cent annual interest.

India's Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) provided engineering and design consultancy services during the project study phase, while the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) was engaged for modelling and geotechnical engineering services.

Construction of the project started in December 2010 with an ambitious completion schedule of seven years, including two years of infrastructure development. However, that deadline could not be met and a second deadline of the end of 2022 was set. However, the second deadline too was missed and the final deadline for commissioning of the project has now been set for October 2025. The delays in meeting the deadlines were caused by a variety of reasons, including geographical challenges, flash floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and the finding of a significant shear zone at the dam foundation.

The project is located on the right bank of the Punatsangchhu River along the Wangdue-Tsirang highway between 20 km and 35 km downstream of Wangdue Bridge. The dam site is about 94 km from Thimphu along the highway. Paro, the nearest airport is about 125 km away. The nearest railway station is at Hasimara on the Siliguri-Alipurduar Broad Gauge line of India's Northeast Frontier Railway. The project area is also accessible from Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri in West Bengal and via Phuentsholing-Semtokha (near Thimphu)–Dochula (about 440 km). The project area can also be approached from the proposed Gelephu smart city near the south-central border of Bhutan.

"In consonance with the Joint Vision Document on the India-Bhutan Energy Partnership of March 2024, both sides continue to work together to enhance their partnership in the clean energy sector through the development of new energy projects," the Embassy press release further stated.

According to the Kuensel report, Ambassador Dalela said that collaboration between India and Bhutan in hydropower "will continue to evolve in line with the Vision Statement, focusing on efficiency, technological innovation, and sustainability". "Beyond the economic and technical significance of this project, what we celebrate today is the spirit of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan," he was quoted as saying.

Hydropower cooperation is a key pillar of bilateral economic cooperation between India and Bhutan. For Bhutan, hydropower development continues to be a vital catalyst for socio-economic development. Revenues from hydropower constitute a significant portion of the total revenues of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The ongoing cooperation between India and Bhutan in the hydropower sector is covered under the 2006 bilateral agreement for cooperation and its protocol signed in 2009. Four hydroelectric projects (HEPs), as mentioned in the Embassy press release, totalling 2136 MW are already operational in Bhutan and are supplying electricity to India. The 720 MW Mangdechhu was commissioned in August 2019 and handed over to Bhutan in December 2022. Apart from Punatsangchhu-II, the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I project is also under implementation.

After the third unit of the PHPA-II being made operational, the fourth unit is expected to be made operational by May and the last two units by the end of 2025.

"There have been concerns expressed by some quarters about Bhutan gravitating towards China in recent times," Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations with King’s India Institute at King’s College London and Vice-President (Studies and Foreign Policy) at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, told ETV Bharat. "But Bhutan remains comfortable with India. There is a long-term aspect to this relationship."

According to Prabir De, Professor at the New Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Nations (RIS) think tank, this project is bilateral in nature but is not a one-way traffic.

“India is buying the power units from Bhutan at more than the market price," De told ETV Bharat. "That is why Bangladesh is not buying power from Bhutan. Bangladesh, though, is buying power from Nepal via Indian transmission lines." However, he pointed out to the fact that India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal are connected through a common grid.

"Energy cooperation is doing well in South Asia," De said. "The India-Bhutan hydropower cooperation will strengthen BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) energy security."

India has been giving a lot of importance to BIMSTEC in terms of regional cooperation. The BIMSTEC, which came into existence in 1997, comprises seven countries lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The bloc brings together 1.73 billion people and has a combined GDP of $5.2 trillion as of 2023.

Membership in the bloc allows India to engage more with the extended neighbourhood in Southeast Asia under New Delhi's Neighbourhood First Policy via northeastern India. India's membership of BIMSTEC also complements its increasing engagements with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc under New Delhi's Act East Policy.

"Through these hydropower projects, Bhutan is making a big point," Pant said. "Energy security is regional security as well. It is shaped by a long-term vision."