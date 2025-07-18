New Delhi: In a significant milestone for India-Bhutan energy cooperation, the fifth of six generating units of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project has now become operational.

With the final unit scheduled to go online in August, maybe coinciding with India’s Independence Day, the project not only showcases the deep strategic synergy between the two South Asian neighbours but also underscores how cross-border energy partnerships can power regional development, energy security, and climate resilience.

According to a report on Bhutan’s Kuensel news website on Friday, the synchronisation of the fifth generating unit on July 17 “has injected an additional 850 megawatts of energy into the country’s national grid, bringing the massive joint venture between the Bhutanese and Indian governments to the brink of full operation.”

The synchronisation of the fifth unit comes after the operationalisation of the first and second units in December last year, the third in March this year, and the fourth in May 2025.

According to the Kuensel report, since December last year, the four operational units have generated 1.3 billion units of electricity, contributing to Ngultrum 4.9 billion (₹4.9 billion) in revenue. The physical progress of the project currently stands at 99.19 per cent.

India-Bhutan Energy Ties Surge Ahead With Punatsangchhu-II Milestone (ETV Bharat via Indian Embassy in Thimphu)

“Today (July 17), a ceremony was held at the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II HEP powerhouse to mark the successful synchronisation of Unit 5 (170 MW) with the power grid,” the Indian Embassy in Thimphu stated in a press release. “Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to Bhutan; Prakash Chand Upadhyaya, Managing Director, Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project Authority; and the project management team and officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan participated in the ceremony.”

The statement further stated that “India and Bhutan enjoy longstanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the hydropower sector.”

“Both governments have partnered in the development of four major hydroelectric projects in Bhutan, viz. Chukha HEP (336 MW), Kurichhu HEP (60 MW), Tala HEP (1020 MW), and Mangdechhu HEP (720 MW),” the Embassy stated.

The Punatsangchhu II is a run-of-the-river hydroelectric power generating facility in the Wangdue Phodrang district of Bhutan. The project is being developed by the Punatsangchhu II Hydroelectric Project Authority (PHPA II) under an inter-government agreement between the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The project was sanctioned at a cost of ₹37,778 million (base cost excluding interest during construction and March 2009 price level) with an installed capacity of 990 MW (later revised to 1020 MW). It is completely funded by the Government of India—30 per cent in the form of a grant and 70 per cent as a loan component at 10 per cent annual interest.

Photo of Bhutan Dam (ETV Bharat via Indian Embassy in Thimphu)

India’s Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) provided engineering and design consultancy services during the project study phase, while the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) was engaged for modelling and geotechnical engineering services.

Construction of the project started in December 2010 with an ambitious completion schedule of seven years, including two years of infrastructure development. However, that deadline could not be met, and a second deadline of the end of 2022 was set, which was missed too. The final deadline for commissioning of the project has now been set for August 2025. The delays in meeting the deadlines were caused by a variety of reasons, including geographical challenges, flash floods, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the discovery of a significant shear zone at the dam foundation.

The project is located on the right bank of the Punatsangchhu River along the Wangdue-Tsirang highway between 20 km and 35 km downstream of Wangdue Bridge. The dam site is about 94 km from Thimphu along the highway. Paro, the nearest airport, is about 125 km away. The nearest railway station is at Hasimara on the Siliguri-Alipurduar broad gauge line of India’s Northeast Frontier Railway. The project area is also accessible from Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri in West Bengal and via Phuentsholing-Semtokha (near Thimphu)–Dochula (about 440 km). The project area can also be approached from the proposed Gelephu smart city near the south-central border of Bhutan.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former Indian Ambassador to Bhutan VP Haran said that India has always been buying surplus electricity in terms of hydropower cooperation with Bhutan. “Everybody is talking about green energy,” Haran said. “Projects like Punatsangchhu-II will bring sustainable energy.”

He said that the construction of the Punatsangchhu-II involved minimal dislocation of people and submergence. “It is not a huge dam,” Haran explained. “It is a run-of-the-river project.”

The ongoing cooperation between India and Bhutan in the hydropower sector is covered under the 2006 bilateral agreement for cooperation and its protocol, signed in 2009. Four hydroelectric projects (HEPs) totalling 2136 MW are already operational in Bhutan and are supplying electricity to India. The 720 MW Mangdechhu was commissioned in August 2019 and handed over to Bhutan in December 2022. Apart from Punatsangchhu-II, the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I project is also under implementation.

To sum up, as Bhutan nears the completion of the Punatsangchhu-II project with support from India, the partnership underscores more than just megawatts—it reflects a vision of shared prosperity, mutual trust, and regional interdependence. In an era marked by energy transition and climate concerns, India-Bhutan hydropower collaboration offers a blueprint for how neighbours can work together to turn natural resources into strategic assets for collective development.