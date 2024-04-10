India, Belgium Discuss UNSC Reforms; Focus on Trade and Economic Cooperation

New Delhi: India and Belgium on Wednesday discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation including trade and economic cooperation, semiconductors, cyber and digital, Science and Tech, UNSC reforms and multilateral cooperation and institutional dialogue mechanisms, during the 2nd edition of India-Belgium Foreign Office Consultations here in New Delhi.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance India-EU Strategic ties during the ongoing tenure of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and to make progress towards a comprehensive, balanced, fair and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). In addition, the dialogue extended to global and regional affairs, green energy transition including green hydrogen, pharmaceuticals and port cooperation, and exchange on key global challenges, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It was co-chaired by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and Theodora Gentzis, President of the Board, Belgian Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs. This comes a day after External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar, raised concern about the Indian diamond industry with Belgium's top diplomat Theodora Gentiz. Both the leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic and political cooperation between India, Belgium and the EU.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to receive Secretary General @BelgiumMFA Theodora Gentzis today. Discussed strengthening economic and political cooperation between India, Belgium and the EU. Took up the concerns of our diamond industry. Also exchanged views on semiconductors and green growth”.

The External Affairs Minister visited Belgium last year in May to attend the first meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council. During his visit, Jaishankar met the Belgium PM and discussed the growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade and technology between the two countries. Contemporary strategic concerns were also discussed.

The India-Belgium foreign office consultations meeting today follows the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, held on March 26, this year, and the meeting between External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and his Belgian counterpart, Hadja Lahbib on the sidelines of the Munich conference in February this year.

In this context, they agreed to work towards the early conclusion of a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement. India-Belgium FoC provided further momentum to the bilateral relationship and provided an opportunity to review actions and priorities across multidimensional ties between the two countries.