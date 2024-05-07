India, Bangladesh Need to Resolve Long-Pending Teesta Issue, Says Expert

New Delhi: While India is engrossed in election fervour, China is expanding its footprint in Bangladesh. Chinese investments in Bangladesh have been significant in recent years, particularly in infrastructure projects like the construction of bridges, roads and ports. These investments aim to enhance connectivity and trade between China and Bangladesh, as part of China's broader Belt and Road Initiative. Additionally, Chinese companies have shown interest in investing in sectors such as energy, manufacturing and telecommunication in the region. ETV Bharat explores how China's foothold in the region would potentially impact India.

As global dynamics change and bilateral relations between India and China are not getting any better soon, Myanmar grapples with political instability and Sri Lanka's economy remains weak, Beijing is taking all possible steps to influence Bangladesh. China has invested heavily in Bangladesh's maritime connectivity infrastructure and defence mechanism

Sohini Bose, Associate Fellow at Observer Research Foundation, Kolkata, specialising in maritime studies, said, "The China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group was behind the construction of the Padma Bridge, connecting Dhaka with southwest Bangladesh. Beijing is also involved in developing Bangladesh’s Chattogram seaport, which carries out more than 90 per cent of the country’s overseas trade and is the busiest port in the Bay of Bengal region. China is also involved in developing the Mongla seaport with a government-concessional loan of US$400 million".

"As Chinese garment makers are seeking to shift their production bases to Bangladesh due to the rising cost of production in China, and the demands of brands for non-Chinese suppliers, Mongla is becoming important to China. This is because it is closer to Dhaka where the booming Ready-Made-Garment (RMG) industry has its offices, hence, more conveniently located for the garment trade," she said.

She said China has also built Bangladesh’s first submarine base the BNS Sheikh Hasina off the coast of Cox’s Bazaar in the Chittagong Division, potentially positioning Chinese submarines uncomfortably close to India’s Andaman and Nicobar Command. This adds a layer of complexities to the unfolding geopolitical dynamics of power rivalry in the Bay. China’s growing presence in the Bay of Bengal is indeed a cause of concern for India as it considers this maritime space as one of its primary areas of interest, she added.

Bose pointed out that the prospects of China’s increased investments in southern Bangladesh, therefore add to its apprehensions as China inches closer to India’s naval assets and maritime interests in the Bay. "Moreover, Bangladesh is one of India’s most coveted partners sharing multiple common resources, crucial to providing a sea link to its land-locked Northeastern territories and realising its Act East and Neighbourhood First policies. Sino-Indian competition has already marked several development projects in Bangladesh such as the Chattogram and the Mongla ports. However, China’s increased investments in the country have the potential to wean it away from India, as has happened in Maldives," the expert said.

Moreover, China is keen on Teesta River development projects, which complicates the India-Bangladesh dispute over Teesta. China is putting pressure on Bangladesh to come to a decision on whether to rely on India to resolve the Teesta water crisis or to go with China's proposal. This has raised concerns for India.

Commenting on the same, Sohini Bose told ETV Bharat that China’s offer to build a multipurpose barrage and dredge and embank portions of the Teesta in Bangladesh will not only bring it within 100 km of India’s border, but also close to the narrow and congested Siliguri Corridor, which is the country’s only land link with its Northeast.

"However, Bangladesh has promised to take into account geopolitical concerns before accepting the proposal. While this signifies strong bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh it also indicates the need to resolve the long-pending Teesta issue, before it assumes a more traditional security connotation. Overcoming the Teesta hurdle will also help New Delhi deepen its bond with Dhaka while recovering some of its lost goodwill among the people of Bangladesh following the “Boycott Indian products” campaign", Bose said.

It is worth mentioning that addressing these challenges would require India to adopt a multifaceted approach, including proactive diplomacy, economic engagement, and strategic partnerships with Bangladesh and other regional stakeholders. Meanwhile, not only bilaterally, China amps up its military partnership with Bangladesh. Both the countries are scheduled to conduct their first-ever joint military exercises in early May.

