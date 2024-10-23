ETV Bharat / international

India Backs Trading in Local Currencies for Stronger Economic Cooperation in BRICS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday backed trading in local currencies and smooth cross-border payments in BRICS summit.

In his remarks at the open plenary of the 16th BRICS summit, PM Modi, said, "We welcome efforts to increase financial integration among BRICS countries. Trade in local currencies and smooth cross-border payments will strengthen our economic cooperation".

He noted that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) developed by India is a huge success story and has been adopted in many countries. "Last year, together with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, it was launched in the UAE as well. We can also cooperate with other BRICS countries in this area", added PM Modi.

The concept of trading in local currencies within BRICS gained traction around 2013, when discussions about reducing reliance on the US dollar began to intensify. Various agreements and initiatives have been developed since then, with countries like China and India leading efforts to promote local currency transactions. Formal mechanisms, such as currency swap agreements, have also been established to facilitate this kind of trade among BRICS nations.

Trading in local currencies within the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) refers to the practice of conducting trade and financial transactions using the national currencies of these countries instead of relying on a dominant currency like the US dollar.

This approach aims to reduce dependency on the dollar, lower transaction costs, and enhance economic cooperation among BRICS nations. It can involve bilateral agreements to settle payments in local currencies, fostering greater trade and investment within the bloc. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen economic ties and improve financial stability among these emerging economies.

Further, PM Modi said that BRICS accounts for 40 per cent of the world’s humanity and about 30 per cent of the global economy.

"In the last nearly two decades, BRICS has achieved many milestones. I am confident that in the times to come, this organisation will emerge as a more effective medium to face global challenges", he added