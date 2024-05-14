India Votes in Favour of Resolution Supporting Palestine's UN Membership

New Delhi: India on Tuesday supported the membership of Palestine at the UN and voted in favour of the resolution at the 10th emergency on Special Session of the UN General Assembly on Palestine.

In her remarks, at the special session of the UNGA on Palestine, India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said, "The conflict in Gaza has been going on for over seven months, and the humanitarian crisis it has triggered has been increasing. There is also the potential for growing instability in the region and beyond. In this context, we view the UNSC’s adoption of resolution 2728 as a positive step."

She continued, "India’s position on the conflict has been clearly articulated on more than one occasion by our leadership. One, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children. The resulting humanitarian crisis is simply unacceptable."

Kamboj further reiterated that India has strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict. International law and international humanitarian law must be respected by everyone under all circumstances.

She pointed out that the terror attacks in Israel on 7 October were shocking, and they deserve unequivocal condemnation. "There can be no justification for terrorism and hostage taking. India has a longstanding and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and we demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages", added Kamboj.

She mentioned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire and that it is imperative that humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza be scaled up immediately in order to avert a further deterioration in the situation.

India urged all parties to come together in this endeavour. "We welcome the efforts of the UN and the international community in this regard. India has provided humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and will continue to do so. We note the recent facilitation of greater flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza by the Israeli authorities", she said.

She emphasised that only a Two-State solution, achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues, will deliver an enduring peace.

"India is committed to supporting a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel. To arrive at a lasting solution, we urge all parties to foster conditions conducive to resuming direct peace negotiations at an early date", said the top Indian envoy at the UNGA

'In keeping with our longstanding position, we support the membership of Palestine at the UN and therefore, we have voted in favour of this Resolution. We hope that Palestine’s application would be reconsidered by the Security Council in due course, and that Palestine’s endeavor to become a member of the UN will get endorsed", Kamboj said.