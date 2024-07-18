India-Assisted Hanimadhoo International Airport to Have An Impact On Northern Region Of Maldives, Improve Connectivity

New Delhi: The relations between India and Maldives seem to be improving after a long stretch of diplomatic spats between the two countries as India has reaffirmed its commitment to major infrastructure in the Maldives.

Maldives Minister of Construction & Infrastructure Dr Abdulla Muththalib, Maldives Minister of Transport & Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen and Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar made an official visit to the Hanimaadhoo International Airport development site earlier this week. The project, developed with Indian support and assistance, is around 67 per cent complete.

Talking about the significance of the project, the Indian High Commissioner to Maldives Munu Mahawar on Wednesday said, "Hanimaadhoo International Airport project is a major infrastructure project that is being implemented with Indian support and Indian assistance in Maldives. This project will have a transformative impact on the entire northern region of Maldives. It will improve connectivity, it will boost tourism and it will also stimulate other economic activities."

He noted that the project would bring people from two countries closer together. "Once this project is completed, it will be a shining symbol of the India Maldives Development Partnership. It will also be yet another example of the capacity of Indian companies to deliver major projects", he said.

The foundation stone of the Hanimaadhoo International Airport Redevelopment Project was laid by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a visit to Maldives in January 2023.

India's role in developing Hanimaadhoo airport project

India has played a significant role in the development of Hanimaadhoo International Airport. India has committed substantial financial resources to the Hanimaadhoo International Airport Development project. This includes loans and grants aimed at supporting the expansion and modernisation of the airport infrastructure.

New Delhi has provided technical expertise and collaboration in the project. Indian companies and consultants are often involved in various phases of development, including planning, design, and construction. The involvement in the Hanimaadhoo project is part of India's broader strategic partnership with the Maldives. This partnership aims to enhance connectivity, boost economic development, and strengthen security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. High-level diplomatic engagements between the two countries have often highlighted the importance of the Hanimaadhoo project.

Leaders from both nations have reiterated their commitment to completing the project and leveraging it for mutual benefit. The development of Hanimaadhoo International Airport with Indian support is expected to have significant economic benefits, not just for the Maldives but also for the region. It aims to improve tourism, create jobs, and facilitate better regional connectivity.

India's involvement in the Hanimaadhoo International Airport project is a testament to the strong and growing relationship between the two countries, focusing on mutual development and strategic interests in the region. India is involved in 47 High Impact Community Development Projects in the Maldives, including the Greater Male Connectivity Project, which connects the capital Male to Villingili, Gulhifalhu, and Thilafushi islands. This project is funded through a $USD 400 million Line of Credit (LoC) and a $USD 100 million grant from India.

Last year, upon the request of the Government of Maldives, the Government of India decided to support the Hanimaadhoo International Airport expansion project under the USD 800 million Line of Credit from EXIM Bank of India.