ETV Bharat / international

India-ASEAN Member States Call For Conclusion Of Code Of Conduct In South China Sea

New Delhi: The ASEAN-India leaders on Thursday reiterated their support for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea (DOC). This comes amid Chinese belligerence in the South China Sea. It is pertinent to note that as China flexes its muscles, the Philippines has called for the finalisation of the ASEAN-China Code of Conduct (COC).

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China are working on a code of conduct for the South China Sea, which is at the centre of China's hegemony in the Indo-Pacific region. China illegally claims the entire South China Sea as its own and has frequently attacked Filipino vessels in the region.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday urged the leaders of the South East Asian Nations and China to intensify the negotiations process on the code of conduct for the South China Sea.

Speaking in Laos, the Philippines President emphasised that substantive progress needed to be made and all parties must be earnestly open to seriously managing differences and reducing tension.

Expressing concern, the member states of ASEAN- India, in a joint statement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Stability and Prosperity in the Region in the context of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) with the support of India's Act East Policy (AEP), reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, and other lawful uses of the seas, including unimpeded lawful maritime commerce and to promote peaceful resolutions of disputes, in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, and the relevant standards and recommended practices by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

" In this regard, we support the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety and look forward to the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) that is in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS", the joint statement read.