India Announces Annual Grant-In-Aid To Marshal Islands For Development Projects

New Delhi: In Pacific outreach, India on Monday announced that it would provide an annual grant-in-aid to the Marshall Islands in the Pacific for four community development projects.

The initiative includes the construction of a community sports centre, airport terminal, and two community centres and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed pertaining to the same as part of India's annual grant-in-aid, officials said.

In his address at the MoU signing-in ceremony, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "India and Marshall Islands share a long history of friendly bilateral relations, which has expanded over the years, including under the aegis of the Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC)".

He recalled what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the third FIPIC Summit. The Islands in the Pacific are not "small Islands" but rather "large Ocean countries".

Jaishankar noted that India considers it the responsibility to support the Pacific Islands in their quest for sustainable development. Climate change, natural disasters, poverty alleviation and healthcare are common challenges that the international community need to address together, Jaishankar added. He also said that India is privileged to be a partner of the Pacific Islands in that regard.

At the third FIPIC Summit, Prime Minister Modi announced the concrete commitments to the Pacific Islands. India is also working on the proposals regarding desalination units and dialysis machines for the Marshall Islands, Jaishankar said. The External Affairs Minister pointed out that today's MoU will enable the implementation of Four Community Development Projects.

"I am glad that these projects cover areas including a community sports centre in Ailuk Atoll, an airport terminal on Mejit Island, and community centres at the Arno and Wotje Atolls. These would surely provide better infrastructure to the people of Marshall Islands", he added.

India recognises the priorities and needs of the Pacific Island nations. Healthcare and related infrastructure, quality and affordable medicines, wellness and lifestyle, centres of excellence, education and capacity building, development of SME sector, renewable energy and clean water facilities; all these are some of the focus areas of India-Marshal Islands cooperation. India is always ready to do more with our Indo-Pacific partners, Jaishankar said.