India And US Close To Striking Trade Deal, Says US Ambassador-Designate Gor

New York/Washington: US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor on Thursday said India's protectionist policies and regulatory barriers have prevented Washington from fully realising its partnership with Delhi, and if confirmed, he will work to advance trade that is fair, reciprocal and beneficial to Americans.

At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor also said that India and the US are “not that far apart” right now on a trade deal.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond,” Gor said as he underlined that he is committed to advancing America's interest in this "important" partnership.

Noting that India and the US are actively negotiating right now, Gor said President Donald Trump has invited their commerce and trade ministers next week, and they will be meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in Washington.

"Part of that will include hopeful, a hopeful deal. We are not that far apart right now on a deal. In fact, they're negotiating the nitty-gritty of a deal,” Gor said.

“We expect more from India than we do sometimes from other nations. I do think it will get resolved over the next few weeks,” he said.

Gor underlined that President Trump has a “deep friendship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that is something that is unique. “In fact, if you have noticed, when he has gone after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders for putting us in that position, and for the US imposing those tariffs. When the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship,” he said.

He stressed again that “We're not that far apart on a deal already on these tariffs… Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is a top priority for this administration." "I think the time will arrive upon us in the next few weeks, the next few months, for all of this to get resolved,” Gor said.

Gor said that in the past, India's "protectionist policies and regulatory barriers have prevented us from fully realising this partnership. If confirmed, I'll work to advance trade that is fair, reciprocal and beneficial to the American workers and businesses." “Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations,” Gor said.

“If confirmed, I will work to increase American energy exports to India, establishing the US as a leading supplier of crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas,” he said.

When confirmed, 38-year-old Gor will be the youngest US ambassador to India. "India's role in ensuring the stability and security of the region cannot be understated. A stable South Asia is in the interest of the US and all the nations,” he said, adding that the US-India partnership will define the 21st Century.

"It is only by working together that we can make that aspiration a reality.” He said India's geographic position, economic growth and military capabilities make it a “cornerstone” for regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that the two nations share.

"I will work to deliver on the presidential agenda and advance US interests by increasing our defence cooperation, ensuring fair and beneficial trade, deepening energy security and furthering technology,” Gor said.