India and Singapore Forge Stronger Educational Bonds: Focus on Tech, Research, Global Student Programs

Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, met with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in education and research. The meeting focused on deepening ties in school education, vocational training, and research, with an emphasis on three key pillars: ‘Talent, Resource & Market.’

Minister Pradhan highlighted India’s view of Singapore as a "trusted knowledge partner," particularly in areas such as deep tech, startups, and innovation ecosystems. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Wong have established a robust framework for collaboration in critical and emerging sectors, aiming to elevate the partnership into a comprehensive one.

Earlier in the day, Minister Pradhan met Singapore’s Minister for Education, Chan Chun Sing, to explore specific avenues for strengthening educational cooperation. Discussions revolved around the internationalization of India’s education system under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The two ministers considered initiatives such as overseas internship programs that would allow Indian students to gain practical experience in Singaporean companies.