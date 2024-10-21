India and Singapore Forge Stronger Educational Bonds: Focus on Tech, Research, Global Student Programs

Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, met with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in education and research. The meeting focused on deepening ties in school education, vocational training, and research, with an emphasis on three key pillars: ‘Talent, Resource & Market.’
Minister Pradhan highlighted India’s view of Singapore as a "trusted knowledge partner," particularly in areas such as deep tech, startups, and innovation ecosystems. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Wong have established a robust framework for collaboration in critical and emerging sectors, aiming to elevate the partnership into a comprehensive one.
Earlier in the day, Minister Pradhan met Singapore’s Minister for Education, Chan Chun Sing, to explore specific avenues for strengthening educational cooperation. Discussions revolved around the internationalization of India’s education system under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The two ministers considered initiatives such as overseas internship programs that would allow Indian students to gain practical experience in Singaporean companies.
The possibility of twinning schools in India and Singapore was also discussed, aimed at fostering stronger cultural connections between students of both nations. Joint research collaborations in areas like deep tech, advanced materials, and medicine were highlighted as critical for mutual development. Pradhan emphasized opportunities for collaboration between Singapore’s National Institute of Education and India's NCERT in curriculum development, pedagogy, and teacher training.
During his visit, Pradhan also met with Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, to discuss deepening the India-Singapore Knowledge Partnership.
Additionally, Shri Pradhan visited the National University of Singapore (NUS) and held discussions with its President, Prof. Tan Eng Chye. They explored ways to build knowledge bridges and enhance academic collaborations between NUS and top Indian higher education institutions, particularly in fields like healthcare, advanced materials, and sustainability.