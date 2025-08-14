Explained | Why India And Singapore Sharpening Bilateral Agenda Matters

New Delhi: At a time when global trade patterns are being redrawn and technological change is reshaping industries, India and Singapore are sharpening their bilateral growth agenda.
The 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), held in New Delhi on Wednesday, brought together top policymakers from both sides to assess cooperation in six strategic domains. The deliberations reflected not just a meeting of minds but a coordinated push to strengthen manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and connectivity links — reinforcing Singapore's role as India's gateway to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc and India's value to Singapore as a partner of scale.
The Indian delegation included Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Singapore side was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow.
"The Ministers reviewed the progress of various bilateral cooperation initiatives under the six pillars of ISMR, including advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare and medicine, skills development, and sustainability," the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release.
"They deliberated on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly under these six pillars, and identified a number of specific initiatives to pursue. The report of the 3rd India-Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR) was also presented to the Ministers, underlining the key role of the private sector in this endeavour."
The ISMR, launched in 2022, has evolved into a key institutional mechanism for aligning government-to-government engagement with private sector dynamism. Singapore is India's largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in recent years, while India is one of Singapore's fastest-growing trade partners. The roundtable serves as a high-level forum for translating shared economic and strategic visions into actionable cooperation.
For India, Singapore acts as a gateway to Southeast Asia and the wider ASEAN region — both in terms of market access and strategic positioning. For Singapore, India offers scale, a growing middle class, and expanding innovation ecosystems.
Following are the six pillars of India-Singapore cooperation as mentioned in the External Affairs Ministry statement:
- Advanced manufacturing: India's 'Make in India' and 'Production-Linked Incentive' schemes dovetail with Singapore's expertise in precision engineering and Industry 4.0 solutions.
- Connectivity: Connectivity covers both physical and digital linkages. On the physical front, enhancing air and maritime connectivity is imperative, especially in view of India's growing role in global supply chains. On the digital front, the focus is on enabling seamless trade documentation, cross-border data flows, and fintech integration — building on existing India-Singapore UPI-PayNow linkages.
- Digitalisation: India's fast-growing digital economy — backed by platforms such as India Stack — aligns with Singapore's vision of a Smart Nation. Areas of focus include cybersecurity cooperation, digital public infrastructure sharing, AI regulation, and joint innovation challenges for startups in fintech, healthtech, and edtech.
- Healthcare and medicine: The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the value of resilient healthcare partnerships. Both sides explore collaboration in biotech research, vaccine production, telemedicine, and medical workforce training. Singapore’s strong healthcare management capabilities complement India’s large-scale pharmaceutical and vaccine production strengths.
- Skills development: With global supply chains shifting and industries adopting automation, reskilling and upskilling are a priority. Singapore’s SkillsFuture framework and India’s Skill India initiative could be synergised to build a globally competitive workforce, particularly in green technologies, advanced manufacturing, and IT services.
- Sustainability: Both countries share ambitions to meet net-zero goals and tackle climate change. These involve issues like green financing, renewable energy partnerships (especially in solar and hydrogen), and smart urban solutions. Singapore’s experience in urban planning and water management is of particular relevance to India’s Smart Cities Mission.
Meanwhile, the ISBR, of which report was presented to the ISMR, is a business-led forum that brings together select leaders to identify initiatives that could strengthen the partnership between the business communities in India and Singapore, as well as forge cultural and people-to-people ties.
According to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, six business leaders from Singapore and 10 from India participated in the ISBR. Representatives from Singapore were Gautam Banerjee, Senior Managing Director and Chairman at Blackstone Singapore, Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at Temasek Holdings, Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer at GIC Private Limited, Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer at Singapore Airlines, Manohar Khiatani, Senior Executive Director at CapitaLand Development and Piyush Gupta, Deputy Chairman at Keppel Corporation. India was represented by Mahindra Group, Bharti Enterprises Ltd, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Sorin Investment Fund, Jetline Group, and National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation.
The business leaders discussed ideas for potential partnership in areas such as digitalisation, industrial parks, skilling and infrastructure financing. The presentation of the 3rd ISBR report to the ministers reflects a growing recognition that the success of bilateral initiatives hinges on private sector execution.
It is worth mentioning here that while the ISMR has a strong economic focus, it also carries strategic undertones. Singapore is a pivotal security partner in the Indo-Pacific, participating in exercises like Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) and sharing maritime domain awareness with India. Strengthening economic linkages through ISMR bolsters the strategic trust needed to navigate regional challenges such as supply chain security, cyber threats, and emerging technologies governance.
Furthermore, both nations are keen to ensure that ASEAN centrality is preserved in regional decision-making. India’s Act East Policy and Singapore’s role as an ASEAN hub create natural complementarities in shaping an inclusive Indo-Pacific economic and security architecture.