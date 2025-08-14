ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Why India And Singapore Sharpening Bilateral Agenda Matters

A ministerial delegation from Singapore, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Commerce of Singapore, Gan Kim Yong called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on August 13, 2025 ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: At a time when global trade patterns are being redrawn and technological change is reshaping industries, India and Singapore are sharpening their bilateral growth agenda.

The 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), held in New Delhi on Wednesday, brought together top policymakers from both sides to assess cooperation in six strategic domains. The deliberations reflected not just a meeting of minds but a coordinated push to strengthen manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and connectivity links — reinforcing Singapore's role as India's gateway to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc and India's value to Singapore as a partner of scale.

The Indian delegation included Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Singapore side was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow.

"The Ministers reviewed the progress of various bilateral cooperation initiatives under the six pillars of ISMR, including advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare and medicine, skills development, and sustainability," the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release.

"They deliberated on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly under these six pillars, and identified a number of specific initiatives to pursue. The report of the 3rd India-Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR) was also presented to the Ministers, underlining the key role of the private sector in this endeavour."

The ISMR, launched in 2022, has evolved into a key institutional mechanism for aligning government-to-government engagement with private sector dynamism. Singapore is India's largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in recent years, while India is one of Singapore's fastest-growing trade partners. The roundtable serves as a high-level forum for translating shared economic and strategic visions into actionable cooperation.

For India, Singapore acts as a gateway to Southeast Asia and the wider ASEAN region — both in terms of market access and strategic positioning. For Singapore, India offers scale, a growing middle class, and expanding innovation ecosystems.