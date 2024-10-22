India, Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Tuesday agreed through diplomatic channels to extend the validity of the agreement on the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a further period of five years, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Agreement, signed on 24 October 2019 to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years.

Extension of the validity of this Agreement will ensure uninterrupted operation of the Corridor for use by pilgrims from India to visit the holy Gurdwara in Pakistan.

In view of the continued requests of pilgrims regarding the removal of the USD 20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan to not levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims.

The Kartarpur Corridor is a passage that connects India and Pakistan, allowing Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan without needing a visa. This gurdwara is located just a few kilometres from the border and is significant as it marks the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The corridor was established to promote religious tourism and enhance people-to-people ties between the two countries. It allows for easy access while maintaining security protocols between the two nations.