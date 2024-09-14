ETV Bharat / international

India-China Border Tension Ease: Troops Disengage In Four Areas Including Galwan Valley

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

In a significant development, China announced on Friday that it has disengaged its troops from four locations in eastern Ladakh, including the Galwan Valley. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the border situation between the two countries is “generally stable and under control.” The significant announcement comes after a meeting in Russia, on the sidelines of a conclave of national security advisors from BRICS nations.

Collage of China and India flags
Collage of China and India flags (Getty Images)

New Delhi: China announced on Friday that it has disengaged its troops from four locations in eastern Ladakh, including the Galwan Valley.

The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, stated that the border situation between India and China was “generally stable and under control.”

This significant announcement comes after a meeting in Russia, on the sidelines of a conclave of national security advisors from BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), where both countries agreed to work together to create favourable conditions for improving bilateral relations.

"On September 12, Director Wang Yi met with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in St. Petersburg. The two sides discussed progress made in recent consultation on border issues and agreed to deliver on the common understandings reached by leaders of the two countries," Mao said.

She confirmed that the Chinese and Indian militaries have achieved disengagement in four areas along the Western sector of their shared border.

"In recent years, front-line armies of the two countries have realized disengagement in four areas...including the Galwan Valley. The China-India border situation is generally stable and under control," she stated.

The announcement came shortly after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that about 75% of the "disengagement problems" with China have been sorted out.

Jaishankar On India-China Border Conflict

During an interactive session in Geneva, Jaishankar stated that the Galwan Valley clashes of June 2020 affected the overall India-China ties. He stated that one cannot have violence at the border and then say the rest of the relationship is insulated from it.

"Now those negotiations are going on. We made some progress. I would say roughly you can say about 75% of the disengagement problems are sorted out," PTI quoted him as saying.

Diplomatic Efforts On Disengagement

Soon after Jaishankar's speech, NSA Doval met with Wang. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meeting in St Petersburg, Russia.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this meeting allowed both sides to "review recent efforts toward finding an early resolution of remaining issues along LAC."

The MEA also stated that India and China have agreed to work with "urgency" and "redouble" their efforts to achieve complete disengagement in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The MEA stated that the discussion between Doval and Wang provided an opportunity to evaluate the recent efforts toward finding an early resolution to the unresolved issues.

Background On Strained Relations

The diplomatic relations between India and China have nosedived after the border row escalated in June 2020, when around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Since then, both nations have held more than 20 rounds of talks to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

The two sides engaged in a series of diplomatic talks, especially after China issued a statement saying it does not recognize the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India."

Subsequently, China also named the area as "Zangnan." Meanwhile, New Delhi dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area and said it didn't alter reality.

Read More:

  1. India, China Relationship Is Complex, Economic Ties Have Been Very 'Unfair', Says EAM Jaishankar
  2. Not Against Business With China, Sector And Trade Matters, Says Jaishankar

New Delhi: China announced on Friday that it has disengaged its troops from four locations in eastern Ladakh, including the Galwan Valley.

The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, stated that the border situation between India and China was “generally stable and under control.”

This significant announcement comes after a meeting in Russia, on the sidelines of a conclave of national security advisors from BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), where both countries agreed to work together to create favourable conditions for improving bilateral relations.

"On September 12, Director Wang Yi met with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in St. Petersburg. The two sides discussed progress made in recent consultation on border issues and agreed to deliver on the common understandings reached by leaders of the two countries," Mao said.

She confirmed that the Chinese and Indian militaries have achieved disengagement in four areas along the Western sector of their shared border.

"In recent years, front-line armies of the two countries have realized disengagement in four areas...including the Galwan Valley. The China-India border situation is generally stable and under control," she stated.

The announcement came shortly after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that about 75% of the "disengagement problems" with China have been sorted out.

Jaishankar On India-China Border Conflict

During an interactive session in Geneva, Jaishankar stated that the Galwan Valley clashes of June 2020 affected the overall India-China ties. He stated that one cannot have violence at the border and then say the rest of the relationship is insulated from it.

"Now those negotiations are going on. We made some progress. I would say roughly you can say about 75% of the disengagement problems are sorted out," PTI quoted him as saying.

Diplomatic Efforts On Disengagement

Soon after Jaishankar's speech, NSA Doval met with Wang. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meeting in St Petersburg, Russia.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this meeting allowed both sides to "review recent efforts toward finding an early resolution of remaining issues along LAC."

The MEA also stated that India and China have agreed to work with "urgency" and "redouble" their efforts to achieve complete disengagement in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The MEA stated that the discussion between Doval and Wang provided an opportunity to evaluate the recent efforts toward finding an early resolution to the unresolved issues.

Background On Strained Relations

The diplomatic relations between India and China have nosedived after the border row escalated in June 2020, when around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Since then, both nations have held more than 20 rounds of talks to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

The two sides engaged in a series of diplomatic talks, especially after China issued a statement saying it does not recognize the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India."

Subsequently, China also named the area as "Zangnan." Meanwhile, New Delhi dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area and said it didn't alter reality.

Read More:

  1. India, China Relationship Is Complex, Economic Ties Have Been Very 'Unfair', Says EAM Jaishankar
  2. Not Against Business With China, Sector And Trade Matters, Says Jaishankar
Last Updated : 3 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHINAGALWAN VALLEYINDIA AND CHINA BORDER TENSION EASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.