ETV Bharat / international

India An 'Essential Partner' For Global Security: China Committee Chairman Holds Talks With Indian Envoy To US

India An 'Essential Partner' For Global Security: China Committee Chairman Holds Talks With Indian Envoy To US ( IANS )

Washington: Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra met with the chairman of the House Select Committee on China, John Moolenaar, who hailed India as an "essential partner" for global security while underlining closer cooperation on defence, trade and technology.

According to a statement issued by the Select Committee, on Thursday, they spoke about regional security, manufacturing, trade and efforts to "shift critical manufacturing from China to India".

Moeelenar termed India as an "essential partner for global security" which has experienced the Chinese Communist Party's "aggression first-hand".

"India is the world’s largest democracy and an essential partner for global stability. It has experienced CCP aggression first-hand and is a major US security partner with an increasingly close defense industrial relationship that helps protect the American people," he added.

Moolenaar also called New Delhi a global leader in "countering malign CCP-directed technology and social media companies".