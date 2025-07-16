ETV Bharat / international

India Advises Its Citizens Against Non-Essential Travel To Iran

New Delhi: The Indian mission in Iran has advised its citizens to consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to the country. The Indian embassy in Iran also advised the citizens to continue to monitor the latest regional developments and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities before visiting the country.

"Given the security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran," the Indian Embassy said in an advisory posted on X.

"Indian nationals already in Iran, and interested in leaving, may avail the commercial flight and ferry options which are available right now," it said in the advisory. The advisory comes given the security situation in the region and the recent conflict following Israel's launch of "Operation Rising Lion" last month against Iran.