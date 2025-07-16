ETV Bharat / international

India Advises Its Citizens Against Non-Essential Travel To Iran

Indian embassy in Iran advised citizens to continue to monitor the regional developments and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities before visiting country.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 12:50 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Indian mission in Iran has advised its citizens to consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to the country. The Indian embassy in Iran also advised the citizens to continue to monitor the latest regional developments and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities before visiting the country.

"Given the security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran," the Indian Embassy said in an advisory posted on X.

"Indian nationals already in Iran, and interested in leaving, may avail the commercial flight and ferry options which are available right now," it said in the advisory. The advisory comes given the security situation in the region and the recent conflict following Israel's launch of "Operation Rising Lion" last month against Iran.

The situation escalated after Iran launched retaliatory airstrikes against Israel as well as the US military airbase in Qatar. The US military also struck three sites in Iran, inserting itself into Israel's effort to destroy the country's nuclear programme. The 12-day hostilities ended after US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire from the Israeli side. Israel has said its war, which began on June 13, was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, an ambition Tehran has long denied holding.

Read More

  1. Buying Second-Hand Phone Or Vehicle? Telangana Cops Issue Advisory
  2. 9 Japanese Encephalitis Cases Reported In Nagaland In 2025, Health Department Issues Advisory
  3. Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Kanwar Yatra

New Delhi: The Indian mission in Iran has advised its citizens to consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to the country. The Indian embassy in Iran also advised the citizens to continue to monitor the latest regional developments and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities before visiting the country.

"Given the security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran," the Indian Embassy said in an advisory posted on X.

"Indian nationals already in Iran, and interested in leaving, may avail the commercial flight and ferry options which are available right now," it said in the advisory. The advisory comes given the security situation in the region and the recent conflict following Israel's launch of "Operation Rising Lion" last month against Iran.

The situation escalated after Iran launched retaliatory airstrikes against Israel as well as the US military airbase in Qatar. The US military also struck three sites in Iran, inserting itself into Israel's effort to destroy the country's nuclear programme. The 12-day hostilities ended after US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire from the Israeli side. Israel has said its war, which began on June 13, was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, an ambition Tehran has long denied holding.

Read More

  1. Buying Second-Hand Phone Or Vehicle? Telangana Cops Issue Advisory
  2. 9 Japanese Encephalitis Cases Reported In Nagaland In 2025, Health Department Issues Advisory
  3. Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Kanwar Yatra

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IRANINDIAN MISSION IN IRANINDIAN EMBASSY IN IRAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.