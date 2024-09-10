ETV Bharat / international

India, Abu Dhabi Sign Historic Civil Nuclear Energy Agreement

New Delhi: With an aim to boost energy cooperation, India and Abu Dhabi signed a first-of-its-kind MoU in the field of Barakah Nuclear Power plus operations and maintenance between Emirates Nuclear Energy Company And Nuclear Power Cooperation Of India Limited.

The signing of the agreements took place during the visit of Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to India, on 9 September.

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the first Arab nuclear facility, was constructed by Korea Electric Power Corporation at a cost of $20 billion, featuring four reactors with a combined capacity of 5,600 megawatts. All four units are now operational.

Additionally, an agreement for long-term LNG supply between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited was also signed. An agreement was also inked between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL).

Production Concession Agreement for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat and ADNOC was also inked by both the sides. The fifth agreement was between the Government of Gujarat and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) on food parks development in India.

India and Abu Dhabi are part of the I2U2 grouping that includes Israel and the United States under which food parks in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh were envisaged. The food parks-related MoU in Gujarat is being viewed as an extension of that grouping. The I2U2 group is a strategic partnership between India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United States.

Formed in 2021, this coalition focuses on enhancing collaboration in areas such as technology, infrastructure, and economic development. The group's aim is to leverage their collective strengths to address regional and global challenges, foster economic growth, and promote innovation.