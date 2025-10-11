ETV Bharat / international

India A ‘Pillar’ In Indo-Pacific, Global Economy: US Congressman Ami Bera

Washington: Congressman Ami Bera, a Democratic House member from California, has emphasized the need for the US Congress to “stand together” in support of the “hugely important” India-US relationship, calling India a "pillar of not just Indo-Pacific strategy, but also of global economics."

In an exclusive interview with IANS on Friday, Bera, who currently serves as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific, revealed that he and other members will soon introduce legislation to “reaffirm” the bilateral relationship, and the US Congress remains strongly in favour of the ties.

“I do think this is a time for Congress, Democrats and Republicans in Congress, to stand together and say no - here's how we view the India-US relationship. We'll be introducing legislation and a sense of Congress to reaffirm that members of Congress see the relationship as a hugely important one in the 21st century,” he added.

A total of 19 Democratic House members co-signed a letter to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, urging him to “reset and repair” the India-US “critical partnership.”

The lawmakers called on Trump to “review” his tariff policy and continue a “dialogue with the Indian leadership,” stressing that the path forward “demands recalibration, not confrontation.” Notably, not a single Republican member signed onto the letter.Bera believed that Republicans are “certainly afraid to take on President Trump directly” but proposed a bipartisan path to show support for India-US ties.“

Instead of making this about President Trump, let's make it about the US-India relationship. Let's make it about what we think as members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans. Hopefully, we'll do this in a bipartisan way. I don't want the India-US relationship to be a democratic thing or a Republican thing. It should be an American thing,” he emphasised.

Bera, who recently led a Congressional visit to India, said that there were “some concerns” among Indian government officials, especially regarding Pakistan, but asserted that the future lies with New Delhi and not Islamabad.

“We had a chance to visit Western Naval Command. Things continue to go really well. The business-to-business side of things goes very well. And I just reaffirmed that you're not going to see American companies making billion-dollar investments in Pakistan anytime soon. They are making those investments in India. You aren't going to see our military doing joint military operations with Pakistan or naval exercises. We are doing all of that with India,” he noted.

He called India a "pillar of not just Indo-Pacific strategy, but also of global economics."

"India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. We want to continue to do business with India. I hope we get to zero tariffs between the two countries and actually finally get a trade deal between the two countries," he remarked.

The Congressman also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for adeptly navigating a tense period with the Trump administration while adding that the US president had a “strong relationship” with PM Modi.

“He certainly seemed to have a good, strong relationship with Prime Minister Modi. I think that the government, PM Modi, and others have handled themselves well. I think they have, for the most part, tempered and moderated their comments. I think [EAM] Jaishankar clearly knows both the United States and China.