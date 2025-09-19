ETV Bharat / international

In UK, Trump Hypes 'Special Bond' With Modi, Claims US's 'Good Ties' With India

London: Days after dialling Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his 75th birthday, US President Donald Trump again on Thursday asserted his 'friendship' with the Indian PM, saying he shares a strong personal rapport with the Indian leader.

Addressing a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, the British PM's countryside residence, Trump said he has a “very good relationship” with Modi and also wished him on his 75th birthday -- a gesture reciprocated by the Indian leader with a “beautiful” statement.

“I'm very close to India. I'm very close to the Prime Minister of India. I spoke to him the other day to wish him a Happy Birthday," Trump told reporters.

"We have a very good relationship, and he put out a beautiful statement too. But I sanctioned them,” he said, in response to a question about his plans on dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump's call on Tuesday, a day before Modi turned 75, is being seen as a significant gesture as part of the US' efforts to reset ties with India amid strain over tariff issues.

The Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

“Very simply, if the price of oil comes down, Putin is going to drop out. He's going to have no choice. He's going to drop out of that war,” Trump said, adding that he was forced to sanction European nations and China too for buying oil from Russia.