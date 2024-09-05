ETV Bharat / international

In Strong Message To China, India, Singapore Call For Maintaining Peace, Security, Stability In South China Sea

New Delhi: In a strong message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea, while pursuing the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), without resorting to the threat or use of force.

It is worth noting that China's activities in the South China Sea have been a point of international concern and tension, particularly about territorial disputes and military presence. China claims nearly 90 per cent of the South China Sea through its 'Nine-Dash Line', which overlaps with claims from several other countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

Beijing has been building and militarizing artificial islands on disputed reefs and shoals, particularly in the Spratly Islands and Paracel Islands. These islands are equipped with airstrips, missile systems, and other military infrastructure. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled against China's claims in a case brought by the Philippines. However, China has rejected this ruling and continues to assert its claims.

Further, both sides also called on all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means without threat or use of force and exercise self-restraint in the conduct of actions that could escalate tensions in the region.

In a joint statement issued following the visit of PM Modi to Singapore, the leaders emphasised the legal framework set out by the UNCLOS within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out, and that UNCLOS is the basis for determining maritime entitlements, sovereign rights, jurisdiction and legitimate interests over maritime zones.

Both leaders expressed hope for the early conclusion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, especially UNCLOS, that does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all nations including those not party to these negotiations.