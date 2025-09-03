In Senegal, The Last Of Dakar's 'Bubble Homes' At Risk

ETV Bharat / international

Dakar: Marieme Ndiaye emerged from her igloo-shaped home in Senegal's capital, its 1950s space-age aesthetic in sharp contrast with the boxy, multi-storey apartments being built nearby.

The little concrete house is a head-turner, seemingly better suited for a sci-fi movie than the average Dakar residential block where it is located.

In the 1950s, around 1,200 of the tidy little homes were built in several neighbourhoods across Dakar to alleviate a post-World War II housing crunch.

The dwellings were made by inflating a giant balloon and spraying it with a concrete solution called gunite, before then deflating the balloon.

Row after row of the light-coloured domes, which could be constructed in just 48 hours, quickly sprang from the brown Sahelian landscape.

Designed by a California architect, implemented by French colonial authorities, lived in by Senegalese -- the dwellings saw only lukewarm success.

Senegal's traditionally non-nuclear, multi-generational families began outgrowing the homes' small, circular confines quickly.

In addition, the land beneath them soon became more valuable than the odd little bubbles themselves.

These days, only around 100 are estimated to remain, according to Dakar architect Carole Diop, with the majority having fallen victim to rampant urban development.

"When I was little, we only had balloons," Ndiaye said, referring to the area where she grew up and lives today in Dakar's central Zone B neighbourhood.

Without historical societies or architectural organisations campaigning to preserve the homes, the remaining residents have become the little igloos' principal protectors.

"Now we're in the middle of destroying the balloons, of transforming," Ndiaye told AFP.

"For me, it's sentimental," said the 65-year-old retiree, who is the reason her dome house is still standing. "My younger brothers want to tear down the ballon and build," she said.

The balloon homes are being preserved by residents for a variety of reasons, Diop told AFP.

But "unfortunately, many families who had the means ended up demolishing the balloon to build a building", she added.

'Very atypical'

Many of those remaining have been transformed to better fit Senegalese life and no longer exist as solitary bubbles.

With an average diameter of just six metres (20 feet), a standard bubble house like Ndiaye's would have consisted of a bedroom, living room and bathroom, according to Diop.